Virginia Rep. Eugene Vindman Plans to Attend Fundraiser for Jay Jones

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 15, 2025 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File

We've told you quite a bit about Jay Jones, the Democrat running to be the next Attorney General of Virginia. He openly and repeatedly fantasized about shooting one of his Republican colleagues, Todd Gilbert, and said he hoped Gilbert's young children would die in their mother's arms so Gilbert would support gun control legislation.

To most people, what Jones said was disgusting and utterly disqualifying. But for some Democrats, it was perfectly acceptable discourse.

This apparently includes Rep. Eugene Vindman (D-VA), who plans to attend a fundraiser for Jones.

Here's more from the Federalist:

According to the event calendar on its website, the Stafford Democratic Committee (SDC) is scheduled to hold a “Defending Democracy” fundraiser in neighboring Fredericksburg, Virginia, on Friday, Oct. 17. The gathering — in which “[a]ttendees will be treated to a buffet dinner” — is expected to include three featured guests: U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., Rep. Eugene Vindman, D-Va., and Jones.

Vindman endorsed Jones in a post on X from October 5, days after the news of Jones' threatening text messages broke.

"Your voice couldn’t be more important this year," Vindman wrote.

Vindman also posted a video endorsing his "friend" Jay Jones:

This isn't the first time Vindman has supported or used inflammatory rhetoric directed towards Republicans. Back in September, the Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF) called out Vindman for continuing to describe President Trump's administration as an "authoritarian regime."

Local Virginia Democrats, including the Mayor of Fredericksburg and a member of the city council, are skipping the fundraiser and distancing themselves from Jones.

