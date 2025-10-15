Virginia Rep. Eugene Vindman Plans to Attend Fundraiser for Jay Jones

We've told you quite a bit about Jay Jones, the Democrat running to be the next Attorney General of Virginia. He openly and repeatedly fantasized about shooting one of his Republican colleagues, Todd Gilbert, and said he hoped Gilbert's young children would die in their mother's arms so Gilbert would support gun control legislation.

To most people, what Jones said was disgusting and utterly disqualifying. But for some Democrats, it was perfectly acceptable discourse.

This apparently includes Rep. Eugene Vindman (D-VA), who plans to attend a fundraiser for Jones.

This is sick.@RepVindman triples down and will attend the fundraiser of a guy who fantasizes about murdering his Republican colleague and children.



Does Vindman fantasize about murdering Republicans too? Or does he just support lunatics who do?



Instructive for Virginia… https://t.co/EzzgO5xFnF — Congressional Leadership Fund (@CLFSuperPAC) October 15, 2025

Here's more from the Federalist:

According to the event calendar on its website, the Stafford Democratic Committee (SDC) is scheduled to hold a “Defending Democracy” fundraiser in neighboring Fredericksburg, Virginia, on Friday, Oct. 17. The gathering — in which “[a]ttendees will be treated to a buffet dinner” — is expected to include three featured guests: U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., Rep. Eugene Vindman, D-Va., and Jones.

Vindman endorsed Jones in a post on X from October 5, days after the news of Jones' threatening text messages broke.

We’re just a month out from Election Day in Virginia. It’s time for our Commonwealth to send a message that we’re tired of Republican chaos.



VA, make a plan to vote — early if you can — for @SpanbergerForVA, @SenatorHashmi, @jonesjay,

and Democrats up and down the ballot.… — Eugene Vindman (@YVindman) October 5, 2025

"Your voice couldn’t be more important this year," Vindman wrote.

Vindman also posted a video endorsing his "friend" Jay Jones:

Democrat Eugene Vindman praising Jay Jones: “Vote for my friend Jay Jones, who I trust to be the attorney general for Virginia. We need him!”



Jones wrote disgusting texts wishing violent death on a Republican lawmaker and his children@YVindman just re-endorsed him pic.twitter.com/lFVbIpPHqG — NRCC (@NRCC) October 6, 2025

This isn't the first time Vindman has supported or used inflammatory rhetoric directed towards Republicans. Back in September, the Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF) called out Vindman for continuing to describe President Trump's administration as an "authoritarian regime."

Local Virginia Democrats, including the Mayor of Fredericksburg and a member of the city council, are skipping the fundraiser and distancing themselves from Jones.

