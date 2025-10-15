Here's How the Supreme Court Is Leaning on the Voting Rights Act Case
VIP
NBC News Lays Off Its Minority News Divisions As the Press Ignores Dems'...
Scott Jennings Takes a Victory Lap on Illegal Immigrants Receiving Medicaid
California Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Betty Yee Calls for 'Gender Neutral' LA Olym...
Virginia Rep. Eugene Vindman Plans to Attend Fundraiser for Jay Jones
Principal Deputy Solicitor General Silences Justice Sotomayor in Louisiana Redistricting S...
VIP
Mayor Wu Responds to President Trump's Threat to Pull World Cup Games Out...
Kantanji Brown Jackson Proves Once Again She is Not Qualified to Sit on...
Israel Says Hamas Returned Wrong Body in Hostage Exchange
Some of the Government Should Shut Down For Good
Secret Service Seized 65 Skimmers in New York, Stopped $67M in Fraud
Judge Blocks Shutdown Layoffs
VIP
DOJ Files Largest-Ever Bitcoin Forfeiture Case Tied to $15B Crypto Fraud Ring
Minnesota AG Ellison Snubs Veterans in Viral Memorial Arrival Video
Tipsheet

Mamdani Refuses to Walk Back His Plan to Raise Taxes on White New Yorkers

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 15, 2025 6:30 PM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

The upcoming New York mayoral election is Zohran Mamdani's to lose. Mamdani, the Democratic Socialist, is far ahead of Democrat Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa. Incumbent Mayor Eric Adams dropped out of the race two weeks ago, but that will do little to bolster the chances of Cuomo and Sliwa.

Advertisement

Mamdani is a socialist, which is just a politically correct way of saying communist, and his proposed policies for the city prove that.

One of those proposals is to raise taxes, but only on rich, White New Yorkers. He laid out this proposal back in June, writing in a housing policy memo that he would "shift the tax burden from overtaxed homeowners in the outer boroughs to more expensive homes in richer and whiter neighborhoods." 

Another memo stated, "Our tax base is stable and growing, with new millionaires minted every year. But New York City taxes everyone at the same rate, regardless of whether you make $50,000 a year or $5 million," before lamenting that NYC doesn't "leverage our economic strength or stability to deliver for working class people."

Of course, the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment prohibits such blatant racial discrimination. In Adarand Constructors v. Peña, a 1995 Supreme Court decision, held that all racial classifications by federal, state, or local governments must meet strict scrutiny, even if intended to help minority groups. So Mamdani's plan is on legally shaky ground.

Today, Mamdani went on Meet the Press, where Kristen Welker gave him several chances to walk back that proposal. Mamdani didn't.

Recommended

Kantanji Brown Jackson Proves Once Again She is Not Qualified to Sit on the Supreme Court Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

He's absolutely a communist.

Mamdani is lying, and he's counting on voters to be stupid. Even if all New Yorkers were charged a 3% flat tax rate, a New Yorker who makes $50,000 a year would pay $1,500 in taxes, while a person who makes $5 million would pay $150,000. Basic math dictates that a person who makes more money will pay more in taxes when the tax rate is equal.

Mamdani doesn't believe any other racial demographic should be taxed at a higher rate, because that would be racist and unfair.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY ERIC ADAMS NEW YORK SOCIAL SECURITY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kantanji Brown Jackson Proves Once Again She is Not Qualified to Sit on the Supreme Court Dmitri Bolt
Scott Jennings Takes a Victory Lap on Illegal Immigrants Receiving Medicaid Amy Curtis
Why Dems Aren't Throwing a Fit Over This Trump Move During the Schumer Shutdown Matt Vespa
Principal Deputy Solicitor General Silences Justice Sotomayor in Louisiana Redistricting Showdown Dmitri Bolt
Judge Blocks Shutdown Layoffs Scott McClallen
Here's How the Supreme Court Is Leaning on the Voting Rights Act Case Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Kantanji Brown Jackson Proves Once Again She is Not Qualified to Sit on the Supreme Court Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement