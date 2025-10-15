Mamdani Refuses to Walk Back His Plan to Raise Taxes on White New Yorkers

The upcoming New York mayoral election is Zohran Mamdani's to lose. Mamdani, the Democratic Socialist, is far ahead of Democrat Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa. Incumbent Mayor Eric Adams dropped out of the race two weeks ago, but that will do little to bolster the chances of Cuomo and Sliwa.

Mamdani is a socialist, which is just a politically correct way of saying communist, and his proposed policies for the city prove that.

One of those proposals is to raise taxes, but only on rich, White New Yorkers. He laid out this proposal back in June, writing in a housing policy memo that he would "shift the tax burden from overtaxed homeowners in the outer boroughs to more expensive homes in richer and whiter neighborhoods."

Another memo stated, "Our tax base is stable and growing, with new millionaires minted every year. But New York City taxes everyone at the same rate, regardless of whether you make $50,000 a year or $5 million," before lamenting that NYC doesn't "leverage our economic strength or stability to deliver for working class people."

Of course, the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment prohibits such blatant racial discrimination. In Adarand Constructors v. Peña, a 1995 Supreme Court decision, held that all racial classifications by federal, state, or local governments must meet strict scrutiny, even if intended to help minority groups. So Mamdani's plan is on legally shaky ground.

Today, Mamdani went on Meet the Press, where Kristen Welker gave him several chances to walk back that proposal. Mamdani didn't.

Zohran Mamdani was given multiple chances to walk back his language that he wanted to tax Whiter neighborhoods at a higher rate but he refused to walk it back. He wants higher taxes for affluent Whites. As I’ve said, he’s a communist.pic.twitter.com/yvsnHavzaS — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 15, 2025

He's absolutely a communist.

IDK why TF he claims they pay lower taxes. Property taxes are based on property values, so they are already taxed higher. Is he wanting to increase the millage rate to make it even higher for white people? — Dr. Judgmental Shoelace, PhD. 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@DocKilmer) October 15, 2025

Mamdani is lying, and he's counting on voters to be stupid. Even if all New Yorkers were charged a 3% flat tax rate, a New Yorker who makes $50,000 a year would pay $1,500 in taxes, while a person who makes $5 million would pay $150,000. Basic math dictates that a person who makes more money will pay more in taxes when the tax rate is equal.

Mamdani wants higher taxes for “rich” whites. How about rich blacks, Chinese, and Muslims? Are they going to be taxed more? He’s right out of the communist playbook and real New Yorkers better be very careful who they elect as mayor! — Seagrape (@seagrape321) October 15, 2025

Mamdani doesn't believe any other racial demographic should be taxed at a higher rate, because that would be racist and unfair.

