New York City Mayoral Candidate Wants to Raise Taxes – On White People

Socialist New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani wants to increase taxes on white people as part of his plan to make the city more closely resemble China.

According to a housing policy memo on Mamdani’s website, he has pledged to “shift the tax burden from overtaxed homeowners in the outer boroughs to more expensive homes in richer and whiter neighborhoods.”

It’s amazing that a mayoral candidate can say this out loud with little backlash — at least from his own party, which claims to revile racism.

The plan is part of his overall strategy to supposedly make it less expensive to live in the Big Apple. He plans to “triple the City’s production of permanently affordable, union-built, rent-stabilized homes – constructing 200,000 new units over the next 10 years.”

And how does he plan to do this? By taxing the hell out of wealthy “whiter” residents.

“Our tax base is stable and growing, with new millionaires minted every year. But New York City taxes everyone at the same rate, regardless of whether you make $50,000 a year or $5 million,” another Mamdani memo states. “And our state corporate tax rate is lower than all our neighboring states—New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Rhode Island, and even New Hampshire.”

The document suggests that the city doesn’t “leverage our economic strength or stability to deliver for working class people” and that “We fail to collect taxes we’re owed and, under [current Mayor] Eric Adams, we have gotten even worse at enforcing our tax laws.”

He adds: “In short, money that could be invested into the future of this city is instead being wasted.”

Zohran Mamdani’s tax plan boils down to one thing: punish people who’ve worked their way into homeownership in “richer and whiter” neighborhoods — because in his world, race and class guilt are more important than fairness or economic competence.



What’s even funnier about this is that Mamdani has white voters to thank for his primary victory over former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who received a considerable level of minority support.

Crosstabs:



Men (56/44 Mamdani)

Women (52/48 Cuomo)

White (61/39 Mamdani)

Hispanic (60/40 Cuomo)

Black (62/38 Cuomo)

Apparently, the white progressives who supported Mamdani have no problem with the fact that he wants to specifically target them for higher taxes. Perhaps they truly believe that this will only apply to extremely wealthy individuals. But if Mamdani becomes the next mayor, they might be in for a rude awakening.

Even though socialists always claim to only want to raise taxes on the wealth — they always end up sticking their grubby paws into the wallets of everyday Americans who don’t have private jets. To put it simply: This won’t end the way they think it will.