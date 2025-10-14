Speaker Johnson Blows the Lid Off the Dems' Schumer Shutdown Theater
If Europe Halted Muslim and African Migration, the Number of Sexual Assaults Would Plummet

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 14, 2025 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Frank Augstein

Europe has a problem with mass migration, and that problem takes several forms. One of the worst is the skyrocketing number of rapes, including gang rapes, of European women and girls. In England alone, the number of reported rapes went from 16,000/year in 2012-2013 to 71,667 in 2024-2025.

The problem stems from importing migrants from countries where rape is culturally and often legally justified and normal. Back in August, a Pakistani immigrant attempted to rape a 13-year-old girl. When confronted, his wife said, "He didn’t know it was illegal. Please, I promise he will never do this again."

Turns out if European leaders wanted to protect their women, they could reduce the number of gang rapes by about 75%.

That first graph is for Germany. But it applies to other European nations as well.

Yet leaders, and the people who vote for them, keep turning a blind eye to the problem.

The problem is they believe rape, while bad, is not as bad as being racist or "culturally insensitive." New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani admitted he didn't stop the rape and sexual assaults of women in Egypt because of concerns about culture.

Ah, the "Me Too" movement was completely devoid of any actual purpose beyond the demonization of men.

Somewhere along the way, Western women were convinced that they had to be nice and not be racist, and that even judging the heinous crimes of other cultures was an unforgivable sin. It is destructive and dangerous.

Eventually, even the voters who elected these politicians will get fed up and start voting for alternative options.

