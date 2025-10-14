If Europe Halted Muslim and African Migration, the Number of Sexual Assaults Would Plummet

Europe has a problem with mass migration, and that problem takes several forms. One of the worst is the skyrocketing number of rapes, including gang rapes, of European women and girls. In England alone, the number of reported rapes went from 16,000/year in 2012-2013 to 71,667 in 2024-2025.

The problem stems from importing migrants from countries where rape is culturally and often legally justified and normal. Back in August, a Pakistani immigrant attempted to rape a 13-year-old girl. When confronted, his wife said, "He didn’t know it was illegal. Please, I promise he will never do this again."

Turns out if European leaders wanted to protect their women, they could reduce the number of gang rapes by about 75%.

Women's risk of being gang-raped in Europe would be reduced to just ~25% of the current level if there had been no Muslim / African mass immigration.



The Muslim / African mass immigration has made Europe less safe for women to an extreme degree. pic.twitter.com/y8kJKEUVaV — Jonatan Pallesen (@jonatanpallesen) October 13, 2025

That first graph is for Germany. But it applies to other European nations as well.

A similar study from Sweden found that the number of assault rapes would be reduced to just 16% of the current level without the Muslim / African mass immigration. pic.twitter.com/3KVsCSbWwt — Jonatan Pallesen (@jonatanpallesen) October 13, 2025

Yet leaders, and the people who vote for them, keep turning a blind eye to the problem.

Ask people who vote for immigration-lenient European parties why they are voting for such a policy that causes so much violent rape of women and girls. Do they not think violent rape is bad? — Jonatan Pallesen (@jonatanpallesen) October 13, 2025

The problem is they believe rape, while bad, is not as bad as being racist or "culturally insensitive." New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani admitted he didn't stop the rape and sexual assaults of women in Egypt because of concerns about culture.

I remember when left-feminist types said rape was a big deal. Apparently that was total bulls**t. https://t.co/mcxbY7DReh — Xenocosmography (@xenocosmography) October 14, 2025

Ah, the "Me Too" movement was completely devoid of any actual purpose beyond the demonization of men.

Nobody has yet provided a compelling reason why modern women vote so consistently against their own interests across the entire Western world, and continue to do so in spite of compelling evidence that’s exactly what they’re doing. https://t.co/UwTTspX7Tx — RAW EGG NATIONALIST (@Babygravy9) October 14, 2025

Somewhere along the way, Western women were convinced that they had to be nice and not be racist, and that even judging the heinous crimes of other cultures was an unforgivable sin. It is destructive and dangerous.

Europe is being destroyed from within.



There needs to be mass deportations fast.



Before long, you are going to see the rise of the real far right.



You want to know why? Look at this chart. https://t.co/xoD1xPqrnB — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) October 14, 2025

Eventually, even the voters who elected these politicians will get fed up and start voting for alternative options.

