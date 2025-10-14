'No Thanks, Janet!' NRSC Comes Out Swinging Against Janet Mills Bid for Senate

Maine's Democratic Governor, Janet Mills, announced she's running for the Senate to unseat Republican Susan Collins. Mills has made a name for herself in Democratic Party circles by defying President Trump's executive orders on athletes and protecting women's sports.

Advertisement

Back in February, Mills had a testy exchange with President Trump. "Are you not going to comply with that [executive order]," Trump asked Mills directly during remarks he was making in her state. Mills deflected, saying she was complying with "state and federal law," to which the President responded, "Well, we are the federal law."

Her Department of Education Commissioner, Pender Makin, sent memos to Maine schools telling them to follow state laws regarding transgender athletes.

Maine is also the state in which Republican state Rep. Laurel Libby was prohibited from voting -- thus stripping her constituents of representation -- for standing up for girls' rights and single-sex sports.

In short, Janet Mills is a terrible governor and would be an even worse Senator.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) has dropped a brutal ad against Mills today.

As governor, Janet Mills failed Maine with higher costs, struggling schools, and less safe communities.



Now, she wants a promotion.



Luckily for Maine, the answer is simple: NO THANKS, JANET! pic.twitter.com/Mw5Yds5fjq — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) October 14, 2025

"Janet Mills' failures have made life harder and less safe for Mainers," writes the NRSC. They also list all of Mills' flaws and failures. Mills would be the oldest freshman Senator in American history; she would be 79 years old when sworn in.

Back in July, we learned Mills -- while raising taxes on Mainers -- didn't pay her own, as Townhall reported at the time:

Records reveal that Gov. Janet Mills (D-Maine) has refused to pay off longstanding tax liens, calling into question her commitment to the fiscal responsibility she champions in office. As Maine residents grapple with rising costs and are held to strict standards by state tax authorities, the governor’s apparent disregard for her own financial obligations is drawing criticism from watchdog groups and political opponents alike. Mills insists she has settled her tax liens, but records from the Franklin County Registry of Deeds tell a different story. The state of Maine itself previously filed liens against Mills for failing to pay her property taxes. Official documents show that she received formal warnings and notifications before the state proceeded with legal action. Despite her claims, the liens are still listed as unpaid. Despite Mills’ claim that she “delivered payment in full,” records show she has not paid off a tax lien filed against her in March 2025. The first lien, totaling $179.19 for unpaid 2023 property taxes, was filed on March 12, 2024, and later released on April 8, 2025. However, a second lien for $178.91—this time for 2024 taxes—was filed on March 12, 2025, and there is no public record showing it has been resolved. As of now, it appears the 2024 taxes remain unpaid.

Advertisement

Maine schools are ranked last in the nation, and students have the lowest reading and math scores in three decades:

Maine students in 2024 had the lowest test scores in three decades in both reading and math, according to data from the nation’s report card The National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP, pronounced nape), which is administered by the U.S. Department of Education, released national and state-by-state results Wednesday. The test is administered every two years to a representative sample of fourth and eighth graders, and reading and math scores are reported on a scale of 0-500. The most recent test results paint a grim picture of academic performance for Maine students. In three of four testing categories, Maine students had the lowest average scores since 1992, when NAEP results were first reported. In 2022, Maine was the only state to have record lows in all four testing categories, and according to 2024 data, scores have only gotten worse.

Not only does Mills support "trans girls" in women's sports, but her family also makes money off of transgender treatments:

MaineHealth — where Mills’ sister, Dora Anne Mills, is chief health improvement officer — was a top donor to Mills’ 2022 gubernatorial run. The healthcare system offers damaging and irreversible “treatments” for gender-confused minors, such as puberty blockers, “gender affirming hormone therapy,” and “menstrual suppression.” Such procedures are lucrative for MaineHealth, and, of course, backed by Gov. Mills. The Maine Medical Center, which is part of MaineHealth, doled out so-called transgender treatment to the largest number of minors in the state, according to data available from the Do No Harm database. The medical center, according to a report from The Maine Wire, submitted tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of insurance claims on 244 prescriptions for puberty blockers and cross-sex hormone treatments.

Advertisement

Mills pushes for dangerous sanctuary state policies, putting the lives of Maine families at risk. She refuses to sign a bill that would limit local law enforcement cooperation with federal immigration authorities, allowing the bill to become law without her signature. It's a cowardly move that passes sanctuary state policies without leaving her responsible for the consequences.

She also did untold damage to small businesses in Maine after shutting down the state for more than year. This forced 55% of businesses to close:

Approximately 55% of small businesses in Maine had to close during COVID. Nearly two out of three of the closures were due to state and federal safety mandates. And, some were more likely to be impacted by closures including tourism-dependent businesses, those with low internet integration, and those located in low population areas. Most small businesses experienced a reduction in monthly revenue, averaging a 36% decrease. In response, businesses largely reduced fixed or overhead costs, obtained new financing, reduced variable costs, and worked to increase revenues. Nearly 40% of firms were able to defer or modify payments to vendors. Approximately 45% of respondents and 57% of sole proprietors had to for go their own salary in order to keep their business afloat. Approximately 30% of businesses had to reduce employee hours, over 20% had layoffs, and 10% had furloughs. Employees of Maine businesses have been supported by the Paycheck Protection Program, physical layout changes, additional health and safety training, and remote working options.

Advertisement

Mills is unfit for the Senate, and the NRSC is making sure Mainers are telling her, "No thanks, Janet!"

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.