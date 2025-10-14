Wait, Did an NBC Reporter Just Insinuate Israel Kidnapped Palestinians for Negotiation Pur...
Parents Fight Back After Activist Judge Sides With Loudoun Co. in Latest Trans Insanity

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 14, 2025 12:00 PM
AP Photo/John Hanna

Back in September, a judge ordered Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) to halt the suspensions of boys who complained about a "trans identifying" girl filming them in their locker room, and the Department of Education (DOE) slapped the district with Title IX violations.

Initially, three boys -- a Muslim and two Christians -- were slapped with the suspensions. The punishment was later dropped against the Muslim boy, while the two Christians faced a ten-day suspension for "sexual harassment and sex based discrimination."

The girl who filmed the boys in the locker room without their consent didn't face such consequences, and LCPS refused to investigate the boys' claims of sexual harassment and sex based discrimination against them.

Parents of the two boys in question are trying to sue LCPS, and a judge has ordered them to post a $125,000 bond by Wednesday in order for the lawsuit to continue.

It's absolutely insane.

The entire post reads:

The parents are suing the school board to overturn the school district's decision to suspend and punish their sons for Title IX sexual harassment and discrimination after the boys questioned why a girl was in the boys locker room and expressed their discomfort.

Here's more from WJLA:

U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema ordered the parents who are suing Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) to post a $125,000 bond by the close of business on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025. The order aims to ensure that if LCPS prevails on dispositive pre-trial motions, LCPS can recover from that bond its attorney’s fees.

Seth Wolfe and Renae Smith are suing the Loudoun County School Board after the school system opened a Title IX investigation into their sons. Wolfe and Smith said their sons simply questioned why a female student was in the boys' locker room. After a months-long investigation, LCPS’s Title IX office decided that the two boys are responsible for sexually harassing and discriminating against the female student who identifies as male, which comes with a ten-day suspension. The female student recorded boys in the locker room.

The expensive bond the judge is ordering puts the parents of the students in a difficult financial position to continue their case against LCPS and reverse the school district’s Title IX determination and LCPS’s punishment against the boys.

The parents have set up a GiveSendGo campaign to raise the funds.

As of this morning, the campaign has raised about $12,000.

John Reid, who is running for Lt. Governor of Virginia, also weighed in.

In the post, Reid wrote, "The [LCPS] board then harasses the BOYS who complain and tries to ruin their record and lives. Then, when it gets to court, the judge wants the parents to put up huge amounts of money just to seek justice. Insanity!  What a crock. We must discipline these bureaucrats harshly. And put reasonable people back in charge!!! It’s why I am running for Lt. Governor!  Let’s stop this stupidity!!!"

One of the parents, Seth Wolfe, said back in August, "My heart is devastated. Our 16-year-olds are now branded for life simply because they spoke up about the truth. His privacy was violated in the locker room. He was secretly videotaped. This is a gross abuse of authority."

