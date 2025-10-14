Parents Fight Back After Activist Judge Sides With Loudoun Co. in Latest Trans Insanity

Back in September, a judge ordered Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) to halt the suspensions of boys who complained about a "trans identifying" girl filming them in their locker room, and the Department of Education (DOE) slapped the district with Title IX violations.

Advertisement

Initially, three boys -- a Muslim and two Christians -- were slapped with the suspensions. The punishment was later dropped against the Muslim boy, while the two Christians faced a ten-day suspension for "sexual harassment and sex based discrimination."

The girl who filmed the boys in the locker room without their consent didn't face such consequences, and LCPS refused to investigate the boys' claims of sexual harassment and sex based discrimination against them.

Parents of the two boys in question are trying to sue LCPS, and a judge has ordered them to post a $125,000 bond by Wednesday in order for the lawsuit to continue.

A judge is trying to force these people from pursuing their lawsuit against LCPS by setting an outrageous bond.



Something must be done, @SpeakerJohnson, about rogue judges hiding behind their robes to prevent defendants from pursuing their cases.https://t.co/mZDGUnS8M5 — 🇺🇸🍊🧡southerngalpal 🧡🍊🇺🇸 (@belleofva) October 14, 2025

It's absolutely insane.

🚨🚨 New: A judge told Loudoun County parents they have until close of business on Wednesday to post a $125,000 bond in order for their lawsuit against the Loudoun County School Board to move forward.



The parents are suing the school board to overturn the school district's… https://t.co/PXPi0osJ84 — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) October 13, 2025

The entire post reads:

The parents are suing the school board to overturn the school district's decision to suspend and punish their sons for Title IX sexual harassment and discrimination after the boys questioned why a girl was in the boys locker room and expressed their discomfort.

Here's more from WJLA:

U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema ordered the parents who are suing (LCPS) to post a $125,000 bond by the close of business on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025. The order aims to ensure that if LCPS prevails on dispositive pre-trial motions, LCPS can recover from that bond its attorney’s fees. Seth Wolfe and Renae Smith are suing the Loudoun County School Board after the school system opened a Title IX investigation into their sons. Wolfe and Smith said their sons simply questioned why a female student was in the boys' locker room. After a months-long investigation, LCPS’s Title IX office decided that the two boys are responsible for sexually harassing and discriminating against the female student who identifies as male, which comes with a ten-day suspension. The female student recorded boys in the locker room. The expensive bond the judge is ordering puts the parents of the students in a difficult financial position to continue their case against LCPS and reverse the school district’s Title IX determination and LCPS’s punishment against the boys.

Advertisement

The parents have set up a GiveSendGo campaign to raise the funds.

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨

DONATIONS NEEDED TODAY⬇️

Deadline to raise 💰 for the boys bond being bullied by Loudoun County Public Schools is due at the end of the day!



STAND with these boys!

STAND for PRIVACY from the opposite sex in Locker rooms and bathroom. pic.twitter.com/h6sc1xQuCq — The Real Parents of Loudoun County (@RealLOCOParents) October 14, 2025

🚨 HELP THE LOUDOUN BOYS

LCPS suspended two boys for objecting to a girl in their locker room, now a judge says their families must post a $125K bond by Oct 15 or lose their case.

They’re fighting for privacy & free speech.

Help them here ➡️ https://t.co/MqfF4K1rBv — Loudoun Parent Coalition (@LoudounParentCo) October 11, 2025

As of this morning, the campaign has raised about $12,000.

John Reid, who is running for Lt. Governor of Virginia, also weighed in.

So the school board is so reckless it allows biological girls into the boys locker room.



The board then harasses the BOYS who complain and tries to ruin their record and lives.



Then when it gets to court the judge wants the parents to put up huge amounts of money just to seek… https://t.co/6ObUaHwALn — John Reid (@JohnReid4VA) October 14, 2025

In the post, Reid wrote, "The [LCPS] board then harasses the BOYS who complain and tries to ruin their record and lives. Then, when it gets to court, the judge wants the parents to put up huge amounts of money just to seek justice. Insanity! What a crock. We must discipline these bureaucrats harshly. And put reasonable people back in charge!!! It’s why I am running for Lt. Governor! Let’s stop this stupidity!!!"

Advertisement

One of the parents, Seth Wolfe, said back in August, "My heart is devastated. Our 16-year-olds are now branded for life simply because they spoke up about the truth. His privacy was violated in the locker room. He was secretly videotaped. This is a gross abuse of authority."

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.