Josh Hammer Joins the Salem Podcast Network

Townhall is proud to announce that Josh Hammer, Newsweek Senior Editor-at-Large and Senior Counsel at the Article III Project, is joining the Salem Podcast Network (SPN) as part of a partnership with Newsweek.

Some exciting news:



My show, "The Josh Hammer Show," is joining the Salem family as part of a partnership between @Newsweek and @SalemMediaGrp.



The show will be relaunching in a daily, video-first format.



Subscribe today if you haven't already done so! https://t.co/2q0Qd4Rjuq — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) October 13, 2025

Widely recognized for his sharp, engaging perspectives on culture, politics, and faith, Hammer is the author of Israel and Civilization: The Fate of the Jewish Nation and the Destiny of the West.

Hammer takes a no-nonsense approach to politics both nationally and globally.

The only way out is through. Bullies only stop when they are punched back.



This is game theory 101.



Jim Comey and Tish James found this out the hard way.



Plus, breaking down the ceasefire-hostage deal, weeding out grifters, and more.



Today's show 🎙️ https://t.co/gslx00bhiy — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) October 13, 2025

And Hammer doesn't follow the crowd, he leads.

The Hebrew Bible is the wellspring of Western civilization.



The American Founders understood this.



The Christianity upon which America was founded understood this.



So too must we never forget this today.



ICYMI, my recent @HorowitzCenter speech. https://t.co/IjGaVRHhve — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) October 13, 2025

"We’re thrilled to welcome Josh Hammer to the Salem family,” said David Santrella, CEO of Salem Media Group. “He brings sharp ideas, fearless commentary, and a genuine passion for truth. That’s exactly the kind of voice that defines the Salem Podcast Network.”

"The Josh Hammer Show" will launch on Thursday, October 16, and will air daily, Monday through Friday, in a video-first format.

“I am absolutely thrilled to bring 'The Josh Hammer' Show to the Salem Podcast Network,” said Hammer. "I can’t wait to see what we can accomplish together. Most importantly, we’re committed to keeping Charlie Kirk’s memory alive through our work and the values we share.”

Hammer is the latest addition to SPN's roster of acclaimed voices that includes Scott Jennings, Alex Marlow, and Lara Trump. "The Josh Hammer Show" will be available on the Salem Podcast Network, accessible via SalemPodcastNetwork.com, and on all major podcast platforms.

