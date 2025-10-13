President Trump: Marco Rubio Will Go Down As the Greatest Secretary of State in US History

Earlier today, Secretary of State Marco Rubio noted that today was a historic day for world peace, calling it "probably one of the most important days for world peace in 50 years, and that's not an exaggeration."

But Rubio wasn't the only one heaping praise on the peace deal that went into effect today and saw the release of the remaining hostages. President Trump thanked Rubio for his work on not only this peace deal.

NEW: President Trump declares Sec. Rubio will go down as the “greatest Secretary of State in the history of the United States.”



"Marco will go down—I mean this—as the greatest Secretary of State in the history of the United States. I believe that—I believe it."

"I have a prediction, Marco will go down—I mean this—as the greatest Secretary of State in the history of the United States. I believe that—I believe it," the President said. "We really fought it out. He was tough. He was nasty. Who the hell thought this was going to happen, Marco, right?" the President continued, possibly a reference to the 2016 presidential election that saw President Trump and Marco Rubio face off in a heated primary.

Rubio has been instrumental in securing peace in the Middle East and supporting President Trump's 20-point plan

On this second anniversary of Hamas's heinous October 7 attacks, the United States remains steadfast in our support for Israel in our common fight against terrorism and our shared commitment to bringing an end to the suffering of all hostages and their families.

The entire post reads:

On this second anniversary of Hamas’s heinous October 7 attacks, the United States remains steadfast in our support for Israel in our common fight against terrorism and our shared commitment to bringing an end to the suffering of all hostages and their families. @POTUS 's 20-Point Plan offers a historic opportunity to close this dark chapter, and to build a foundation for lasting peace and security for all.

Rubio was one of the architects of the 20-point plan, and even earned grudging praise from Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, according to the New York Post:

Sullivan went most of the interview without crediting Trump of his own volition. After being prodded by host Dana Bash about whether Trump deserves credit, Sullivan agreed that he did. “I give credit to President Trump. I give credit to [special envoy Steve] Witkoff and [Jared] Kushner and Rubio. These are hard jobs,” Sullivan said.

Rubio was also the lead on the diplomatic push to get other nations, including Egypt, the UK, and others to back this plan and to arrange the "Summit for Peace" taking place today in Egypt.

Today is a new day in the Middle East.



Today is a new day in the Middle East.

Thank you @POTUS for your unwavering commitment to peace. The world is a safer because of your leadership.

In addition to being Secretary of State, Rubio is also acting National Security Advisor, acting administrator of USAID, and the acting Archivist of the United States.

