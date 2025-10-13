VIP
The Consequences of Lies
Kamala Harris Reveals Joe Biden Isn't Taking Her Phone Calls

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 13, 2025 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

There was no love lost between the Kamala Harris campaign team and the Biden White House. During the election, tensions between the camps ran high and afterwards, it was clear there was still some ill will.

In her memoir, "107 Days," Kamala Harris recounts how Joe Biden placed an angry phone call to her right before her debate with Donald Trump:

Moments before a make-or-break debate with Donald Trump, Kamala Harris got an unexpected phone call: It was a peeved President Joe Biden, demanding to know why she had been bad-mouthing him to donors.

The call left Harris rattled at a critical moment in her abbreviated campaign and highlighted her at-times strained relationship with her boss, the former vice president writes in a new memoir released Thursday.

“My head had to be right. I had to be completely in the game,” she recalled. “I just couldn’t understand why he would call me, right now, and make it all about himself.”

After leaving office, it was revealed that Joe Biden was battling an aggressive form of prostate cancer that metastasized to the bone. This week, outlets reported that the former president began radiation treatment for the cancer.

MSNBC's Eugene Daniels asked Harris about Joe Biden and his treatment. Turns out the Biden's aren't keen on taking Kamala's phone calls.

"I have not talked to him. I just left him a message," Kamala said.

It is totally on script.

