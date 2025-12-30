Conservative Watchdog Group to Investigate Ilhan Omar Amid Mass Fraud in Minnesota

Amid a wave of fraud scandals rocking Minnesota, the conservative watchdog group National Legal and Policy Center (NLPC) is reportedly turning its attention to Representative Ilhan Omar. When asked about a potential investigation, NLPC chair Peter Flaherty confirmed the group is “certainly looking.”

Although Rep. Omar has not faced any formal investigations by prosecutors, speculation has mounted that she could be connected to the Feeding Our Future fraud scandal through her ties to a restaurant owner implicated in the scheme, which siphoned billions from COVID-era welfare programs designed to prevent child hunger. Omar reportedly held multiple fundraising events at one of these restaurants, and she is also the author of the MEALS (Maintaining Essential Access to Lunch for Students) Act, which expanded funding for these social welfare programs. The same funding was later misappropriated in the scandal.

When she took office in 2019, Omar reported a net worth of negative $25,000 to negative $65,000, claiming to own no assets and carry only student and car debt. By 2023, her net worth skyrocketed to between $6 and $30 million, an almost 3,500 percent increase, according to The New York Post.

MN Rep. Ilhan Omar's net worth:



2019: -$45,000

2025: $30 million



Congressional salary: $174k

Much of this increase is tied to her husband, Tim Mynett’s, businesses, including a California winery and a venture capital firm.

Mynett has also come under scrutiny after his firm quietly removed key details of several employees online, raising questions amid the representative’s dramatic wealth increase. Rose Lake Capital, launched in 2022, went from being worth nothing to between $5 and $25 million in just a year, while reporting only $1,000 in assets in 2023. In the midst of Minnesota’s fraud scandal, the company deleted the names and bios of its nine officers from LinkedIn, fueling further speculation.

BREAKING: Rep. Ilhan Omar's husband's venture capital firm has reportedly erased the names of "nine officers and advisors" from its website, a suspicious move that comes amid pressure over massive fraud in Minnesota.

None of the officers were implicated in the fraud scandal, but they include lobbyist and former Obama ambassador to Bahrain Adam Ereli; former Senator and Obama ambassador to China Max Baucus; DNC Finance Chair associate Alex Hoffman; former DNC treasurer William Derrough; and Keith Mestrich, the former CEO of Amalgamated Bank, which he once called “the institutional bank of the Democratic Party.”

His other business, a California winery, had faced fraud allegations and was declared a failed venture in 2023, yet by 2024, it was suddenly valued between $1 million and $5 million, representing a staggering 9,900 percent increase.

“There’s a lot of strange things going on,” Paul Kamenar, counsel to the National Legal and Policy Center, said. “[Omar] was basically broke when she came into office and now she’s worth perhaps up to $30 million … she needs to come clean on these assets.”

“While working families were being ripped off by a massive welfare scam, Omar’s campaign took money from convicted fraudsters, her husband launched a firm that suddenly ballooned in value, and [Minnesota Gov.] Tim Walz looked the other way,” Kiersten Pels, spokesperson for the Republican National Committee, said.

