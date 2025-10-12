Minnesota's AG Remarks About Antifa Just Got Obliterated
British Judge Gives Protesters More Time in Jail Than the Sexual Abuser They Were Protesting Against

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 12, 2025 10:10 AM
AP Photo/Alastair Grant

Britain has a justice problem. Time and again, "crimes" like "rude" social media posts land otherwise law-abiding citizens in jail while real crimes -- like sexual assault and murder -- get slaps on the wrist.

It happened again, and this time the irony is even more biting.

Here's more:

Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu from Ethiopia entered the UK by boat and made his way to the town of Epping, England. Once there, he decided that he wanted to have sex with all the teenage girls.

No, really, within a few days of arriving in England, he sexually assaulted multiple girls.

...

Instead of being deported, or perhaps executed as a public example of what civilized countries do to foreigners who try to rape their children, Kebatu received a measly year in jail.

Meanwhile, a crowd of 500 locals protested outside the Bell Hotel, which is one of many across the country housing migrants on the British taxpayers' dime, on July 17. These Englishmen, upset that their government was importing rapists from other countries into their community, had signs saying "protect our kids."

50 counter-protesters came out to defend the rights of migrants to live in free housing in England. As tensions grew, police struggled to maintain peace, leading to several arrests.

Those counter-protesters were arrested and some of them were sent to prison for longer than Kebatu. Stuart Williams was sentenced to 28 months for "kicking out at an officer" and climbing on a school building. Martin Peagram was given 26 months for "kicking an officer" and "throwing a can." Dean Smith was sentenced to 22 months for "punching an officer's [riot] shield."

Williams, Peagram, and Smith are all White. Kebatu is Black.

And in the UK, that's apparently a get out of jail free card.

The entire post reads:

Understand this: racism (even if only suspected) is a worse crime than *repeated* attempts of rape of underage girls in the UK.

Those idiots who claim they hate America had better be grateful for the constitution, and especially the 1A.

We should thank our lucky stars every day for the First Amendment.

And destroy it they have.

