The New York Times Laments Hamas Losing the 'Leverage' of Holding Innocent People Hostage

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 10, 2025 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

President Trump has brokered a historic peace deal in the Middle East, putting an end to the long war between Israel and Hamas while securing the release of the remaining hostages held by the terror organization.

Israel's cabinet approved the peace deal yesterday and would begin withdrawing from Gaza sometime today.

Over the last two years, the Left and the media have done nothing but scream about Israel committing a "genocide" in Gaza and causing widespread famine and harm. One would think they'd be the loudest cheerleaders of a peace deal that puts an end to such horrors.

But they are not.

This tells us the Left never believed their false claims of "genocide" and "famine" in the first place.

But the New York Times takes this hypocrisy and Hamas-sympathizing to the next level.

Here's more:

Hamas took a significant risk by agreeing to release the remaining hostages in Gaza, giving up much of the leverage it has with Israel with no certainty that it would achieve all of what it wanted in return.

The Palestinian militant group had long said it was willing to release all the hostages in exchange for the complete withdrawal of Israeli military forces from Gaza, a permanent end to the war and the release of Palestinian prisoners. The deal reached on Thursday only guarantees one of those three things: the prisoner release.

There is no certainty it will lead to the end of the war and, initially, it only provides for a partial withdrawal of Israeli forces.

It's simply incredible. The New York Times views the hostages -- some of whom were and are Americans and all of whom are human beings -- as nothing more than "leverage" for a terrorist organization that's killed thousands of innocent men, women, and children.

The entire post reads:

That’s called losing a war they never should’ve started and taking the best deal they could get, which is better than they deserve.

From the second Israel retaliated for the October 7 terror attacks, the Left demanded "proportionality" and a "measured response" from Israel, because they knew Hamas started a war it could not possibly win.

This is also what actual starvation looks like, but the New York Times conveniently ignores that, too.

It sure does seem that way. Because that's exactly what they want.

We do not despise the media enough.

