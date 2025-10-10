The New York Times Laments Hamas Losing the 'Leverage' of Holding Innocent People Hostage

President Trump has brokered a historic peace deal in the Middle East, putting an end to the long war between Israel and Hamas while securing the release of the remaining hostages held by the terror organization.

Israel's cabinet approved the peace deal yesterday and would begin withdrawing from Gaza sometime today.

Over the last two years, the Left and the media have done nothing but scream about Israel committing a "genocide" in Gaza and causing widespread famine and harm. One would think they'd be the loudest cheerleaders of a peace deal that puts an end to such horrors.

But they are not.

This tells us the Left never believed their false claims of "genocide" and "famine" in the first place.

But the New York Times takes this hypocrisy and Hamas-sympathizing to the next level.

The New York Times refers to hostages as "leverage." pic.twitter.com/EZvrKogW7P — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 9, 2025

Here's more:

Hamas took a significant risk by agreeing to release the remaining hostages in Gaza, giving up much of the leverage it has with Israel with no certainty that it would achieve all of what it wanted in return. The Palestinian militant group had long said it was willing to release all the hostages in exchange for the complete withdrawal of Israeli military forces from Gaza, a permanent end to the war and the release of Palestinian prisoners. The deal reached on Thursday only guarantees one of those three things: the prisoner release. There is no certainty it will lead to the end of the war and, initially, it only provides for a partial withdrawal of Israeli forces.

It's simply incredible. The New York Times views the hostages -- some of whom were and are Americans and all of whom are human beings -- as nothing more than "leverage" for a terrorist organization that's killed thousands of innocent men, women, and children.

“Hamas took a significant risk by agreeing to release the remaining hostages in Gaza, giving up much of the leverage it has with Israel with no certainty that it would achieve all of what it wanted in return.”



That’s called losing a war they never should’ve started and taking… — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) October 9, 2025

The entire post reads:

That’s called losing a war they never should’ve started and taking the best deal they could get, which is better than they deserve.

From the second Israel retaliated for the October 7 terror attacks, the Left demanded "proportionality" and a "measured response" from Israel, because they knew Hamas started a war it could not possibly win.

According to AG Sulzberger, this is not a human being. It is merely leverage https://t.co/qS3CkAiWQB pic.twitter.com/z9ID35GPik — Nice to meet you, my name is Reince Niebuhr🎗️ (@ReinceNiebuhr) October 9, 2025

This is also what actual starvation looks like, but the New York Times conveniently ignores that, too.

Sure seems like a lot of the coverage/conversation in the Acela Corridor is being framed in a way to undermine the deal and keep innocent people held hostage by bloodthirsty terrorists. https://t.co/P1zEomajs6 — Brittany (@bccover) October 9, 2025

It sure does seem that way. Because that's exactly what they want.

They’re also acting like Hamas is noble and brave, which complements dehumanizing Jews. https://t.co/QhpkWA8eaA — Melissa Braunstein (@slowhoneybee) October 9, 2025

We do not despise the media enough.

