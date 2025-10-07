Wisconsin AG Josh Kaul Will Seek Reelection for Third Term, Bows Out of the Race for Governor

Last week, we learned that Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, was eyeing a run for governor. There were reports that Kaul was courting donors and would only enter the gubernatorial race if he had their support.

It turns out he doesn't.

BREAKING: Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, considered by many a favorite for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination, declines to run and will instead seek a third term as AG. https://t.co/HVDI53xagL — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) October 7, 2025

O'Donnell, a Milwaukee-area talk show host, wrote on X, "We reported exclusively yesterday that former Lieutenant Governor and Senate candidate Mandela Barnes was strongly leaning toward running for governor regardless of whether Kaul jumped in or not. He is now almost certain to run."

Manela Barnes was Lt. Governor during Tony Evers' first term and stepped down to run for the Senate against incumbent Ron Johnson. Barnes lost that race.

The Democratic primary is crowded, with eight declared candidates, including current Lt. Governor Sara Rodriguez, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, and State Senator Kelda Roys.

Early polling shows Barnes is the frontrunner in that field.

"On Sunday, a Badger Battleground poll--the first poll of the 2026 cycle--showed Barnes leading all Democrats with 16% support. Kaul was tied for third at just 7%," O'Donnell continued. "It appears that [donor's] tepid response combined with the Badger Battleground poll convinced him not to run."

We have to wonder if donors weren't keen on Kaul or if they're reading the political tea leaves and feel 2026 is going to be a rough year for Democrats.

In a thread on X, Kaul announced his bid for reelection as Attorney General:





I'm running for re-election as Wisconsin Attorney General. — Josh Kaul (@JoshKaulWI) October 7, 2025

"This is a pivotal time for our nation. Some of our most basic rights are under threat. Severe cuts have been made to programs that provide opportunities and have helped communities move forward," Kaul wrote. "It’s critical that we continue to have an AG who will stand up for our freedoms and the rule of law. In Wisconsin, we’ve made meaningful progress, and we need to build on that progress. As my track record shows, I’m committed to working to protect public safety and to looking out for the interests of Wisconsinites."

Kaul's most notable "win" is overturning Wisconsin's long-established law banning abortion, which he argued only dealt with "infanticide" and -- despite the title of the law -- did not prohibit abortion. Kaul opposes conversion therapy, but believes in "gender affirming care" and opposed President Trump's efforts to protect kids from the harm of puberty blockers and gender surgeries. He's been endorsed by the Giffords organization, a Leftist gun control group.

He has no interest in preserving freedom, just Leftist ideologies.





