Jimmy Kimmel Pulls a Biden and Claims Antifa Isn't a Real Thing

During the 2020 presidential debates, candidate Joe Biden said Antifa -- the Leftist terror organization -- wasn't real. Instead, Biden called the group "an idea not an organization, not a militia" and added, "that’s what his FBI Director said."

The rest of us have eyes and ears and we all know that's a lie. Antifa has been terrorizing American cities for years, including Portland.

Democrats like them because they're useful, violent foot soldiers for the cause of advancing Leftitism. That's why guys like Chuck Todd freaked out when President Trump declared Antifa a terrorist organization.

Now late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, who didn't learn a thing from the Charlie Kirk blowback, is pulling a card from Biden's playbook and insisting Antifa doesn't exist.

Jimmy Kimmel lies to cover for Antifa:



“There is no Antifa. This is an entirely imaginary organization. There is not an Antifa."



That’s about as Orwellian as it gets. Legacy media continues to function as Antifa’s propaganda apparatus. pic.twitter.com/zhyrFDCaEg — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 10, 2025

This is absolutely Orwellian.

As we told you about here, Antifa is behind multiple violent attacks, including a nail bomb attack on the Alabama Attorney General's office, attacks on Florida pregnancy resource centers and their staffs, an ambush on a Texas ICE facility, and felony arson and other crimes against Portland ICE.

Antifa has websites, social media networks, merchandise, and a boatload of funding from Leftist sources.

“There have been no bombs dropped in Portland or exploded in Portland in recent memory,” wrote @lizzzyacker @lrmongeau @joel__odom for the Oregonian “fact check” of the Antifa roundtable.



They don’t include any of the bombs used by rioters in 2020.



Mostly peaceful bombings. https://t.co/XNbD3s3luB pic.twitter.com/2JuHHavcu9 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) October 10, 2025

Andy Ngo has been a target of the "non-existent" Antifa for years.

Gaslighting is an overused term, but this is a great example of it.



I have seen Antifa with my own eyes. I have met members of Antifa. I have seen the violent threats they have made AND CARRIED OUT against people they called “fascist.”



I do not care if there is an… https://t.co/vJr3Qw9BCR — Pudge (@pudgenet) October 10, 2025

The entire post reads:

I do not care if there is an “organization,” however you define it. What matters is that these people are real and doing these criminal acts of destruction and intimidation and all of us (including Antifa themselves!) have — for decades now — collectively referred to them as “Antifa.” The rest is just gaslighting.

That's exactly what Kimmel is doing. He's gaslighting and lying. We've all seen Antifa in action. Antifa brags about their organization and their work.

