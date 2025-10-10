The Schumer Shutdown Firings Are Underway
Jimmy Kimmel Pulls a Biden and Claims Antifa Isn't a Real Thing

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 10, 2025 2:30 PM
During the 2020 presidential debates, candidate Joe Biden said Antifa -- the Leftist terror organization -- wasn't real. Instead, Biden called the group "an idea not an organization, not a militia" and added, "that’s what his FBI Director said."

The rest of us have eyes and ears and we all know that's a lie. Antifa has been terrorizing American cities for years, including Portland.

Democrats like them because they're useful, violent foot soldiers for the cause of advancing Leftitism. That's why guys like Chuck Todd freaked out when President Trump declared Antifa a terrorist organization.

Now late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, who didn't learn a thing from the Charlie Kirk blowback, is pulling a card from Biden's playbook and insisting Antifa doesn't exist.

This is absolutely Orwellian.

As we told you about here, Antifa is behind multiple violent attacks, including a nail bomb attack on the Alabama Attorney General's office, attacks on Florida pregnancy resource centers and their staffs, an ambush on a Texas ICE facility, and felony arson and other crimes against Portland ICE.

Antifa has websites, social media networks, merchandise, and a boatload of funding from Leftist sources.

Andy Ngo has been a target of the "non-existent" Antifa for years.

The entire post reads:

I do not care if there is an “organization,” however you define it. What matters is that these people are real and doing these criminal acts of destruction and intimidation and all of us (including Antifa themselves!) have — for decades now — collectively referred to them as “Antifa.”

The rest is just gaslighting.

That's exactly what Kimmel is doing. He's gaslighting and lying. We've all seen Antifa in action. Antifa brags about their organization and their work. 

And This Is Why ICE Agents Wear Masks Matt Vespa
