Weird: Tim Walz Returns to Lie About Americans' Freedom to Take the COVID Vaccine

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 09, 2025 3:30 PM
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is the gift that keeps on giving. Kamala Harris opted to tap him as her running mate last year because she worried about picking a guy like Pete Buttigieg, who is gay, and how voters would respond to having him on the ticket.

Instead, Harris picked a guy who was, and remains, a weirdo, a failed governor, and a serial liar.

Tim Walz not only lied about his service record and a slew of other things, he's back to lie about COVID and flu shots.

If Walz and his fellow Democrats had their way, you would not be free to decline those vaccines. President Biden tried to mandate the vaccines for most Americans via OSHA rules, and Walz didn't object.

He's also lying -- the COVID and flu vaccines are available to everyone, in all 50 states, if the patient and their doctor agree it's in their best interest to do so.

Even NBC News pointed out this fact:

The CDC’s sign-off Monday doesn’t mean people younger than 65 are barred from getting a Covid vaccine — they still can do so, after having consulted with doctors or pharmacists.

X users dragged Walz for his blatant lies.

'Vile': Republicans Blast Schumer Over What He Just Admitted About the Democrat Shutdown Leah Barkoukis
People lost their jobs over it, including men and women in our military and frontline workers.

Democrats have mastered the art of projection.

They have learned nothing, of course.

Just a few short years ago, Walz was touting the "one and done" Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine. What happened to that one?

It was removed from the American market in May 2023.

Democrats wanted to deny the unvaccinated medical care. They wanted to fire people for not getting the vaccine, and they wanted to make it illegal to leave your home if you were unvaccinated.

Walz didn't open his mouth to talk about "freedom" then -- because he agreed with it.

This is exactly what the Democrats want. For years, they decried "misinformation" when what they meant was "information we don't like." Meanwhile, they say outrageous and untrue things so people in Florida think vaccines are illegal.

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

COVID-19 DEMOCRAT PARTY KAMALA HARRIS MINNESOTA VACCINES

