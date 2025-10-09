Weird: Tim Walz Returns to Lie About Americans' Freedom to Take the COVID Vaccine

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is the gift that keeps on giving. Kamala Harris opted to tap him as her running mate last year because she worried about picking a guy like Pete Buttigieg, who is gay, and how voters would respond to having him on the ticket.

Instead, Harris picked a guy who was, and remains, a weirdo, a failed governor, and a serial liar.

Tim Walz not only lied about his service record and a slew of other things, he's back to lie about COVID and flu shots.

Can’t believe I have to say this, but in Minnesota you will continue to have the freedom to get your COVID and flu shots. pic.twitter.com/LTazKnpjxc — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) October 8, 2025

If Walz and his fellow Democrats had their way, you would not be free to decline those vaccines. President Biden tried to mandate the vaccines for most Americans via OSHA rules, and Walz didn't object.

He's also lying -- the COVID and flu vaccines are available to everyone, in all 50 states, if the patient and their doctor agree it's in their best interest to do so.

Even NBC News pointed out this fact:

The CDC’s sign-off Monday doesn’t mean people younger than 65 are barred from getting a Covid vaccine — they still can do so, after having consulted with doctors or pharmacists.

X users dragged Walz for his blatant lies.

There was never a time where you didn't have the freedom to choose to get the jab. There was a time when you didn't have the freedom to choose NOT to have the jab. @GovTimWalz https://t.co/l0y9LJwsOJ — Andrew Wilkow (@WilkowMajority) October 9, 2025

People lost their jobs over it, including men and women in our military and frontline workers.

Brilliant deflection after removing his constituent’s freedom to choose whether or not to receive an intervention via job loss and school attendance prevention, he turns the tables to appear to be a victim. PR coup! https://t.co/UnP7cfDOB2 — H Stupak (@hstupak1) October 9, 2025

Democrats have mastered the art of projection.

Where are you unable to receive a flu or COVID shot? This dishonest performative theater is why the 2024 election so convincingly ended way it did. You haven’t studied the “lessons learned,” Governor? https://t.co/4CDmRAcNXF — James A. Gagliano (@JamesAGagliano) October 9, 2025

They have learned nothing, of course.

Just a few short years ago, Walz was touting the "one and done" Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine. What happened to that one?

It was removed from the American market in May 2023.

Problem has never been about the “freedom to get” but the lack of choice when many were coerced into getting them and others threatened with expulsion from society for noncompliance. https://t.co/UngVbVXCtE — Paul Ogg (@JustOGG) October 9, 2025

Democrats wanted to deny the unvaccinated medical care. They wanted to fire people for not getting the vaccine, and they wanted to make it illegal to leave your home if you were unvaccinated.

Walz didn't open his mouth to talk about "freedom" then -- because he agreed with it.

I know people who think that it is literally illegal to get vaccines in Florida right now. https://t.co/Dsg7Bp7Cu9 — Everybody is Insane (@colorblindk1d) October 9, 2025

This is exactly what the Democrats want. For years, they decried "misinformation" when what they meant was "information we don't like." Meanwhile, they say outrageous and untrue things so people in Florida think vaccines are illegal.

