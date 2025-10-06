VIP
Make Them Pay
Did You See Where the VA Dem Gov Candidate Used to Work?
VIP
If This Is How Students Are Paying for College, Then We're in Big...
Trump Sent in the Troops – Now the State Is Suing
This Mayor Just Announced 'Ice-Free Zones' in His City
They Called 911 for Help—But the State Took Their Children Instead
Read the Memo Bari Weiss Sent to Her CBS Colleagues
Israel Deports Flotilla Failure Greta Thunberg to Greece
'Do You Trust Jay Jones to Protect Your Children?' VA AG Jason Miyares...
Zohran Mamdani Happily Rubs Elbows With Ugandan Politician Who Wanted to Jail Gays...
You Can Draw a Direct Line From the Failures of Obamacare to Today's...
Mark Sanchez Now Facing a Felony Charge Stemming From Indianapolis Altercation
VA AG Dem Candidate Jay Jones Just Lost MSNBC
An Extremist Strategy Is Not an Exit Strategy
Tipsheet

While Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Was Busy Attacking ICE, Here's What Was Going on in His City

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 06, 2025 12:45 PM
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Earlier, we told you that Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson announced areas of his city were "ICE-free zones." Of course, he can't do that -- no city can be exempt from federal immigration laws, no matter how much Democrats want to make that happen.

Advertisement

Anyway, his "ICE-free zones" will work just as well as the "gun-free zone" that is the entirety of Chicago, which saw at least 30 people shot this weekend, five fatally.

Here's more:

At least five people were killed and 24 others were wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago as of Sunday. 

The ages of the victims range from 16 to 62, according to police.

In the first shooting of the weekend, police responded to a person shot around 7:45 p.m. in the 900 block of West 85th Street and found a man inside an apartment with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His age was not released.

Officers searched the area and found another man of unknown age in the alley who was shot in the torso. The victim was taken to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Preliminary investigation indicated that both men were shot inside the apartment.

There were four additional shootings on Friday, multiple on Saturday and Sunday, and two in the early hours of Monday morning. One of those was also fatal.

"If this were a foreign army there would be F15 bombing runs in Chicago," wrote one person on X. 

"Mostly peaceful weekend in Chicago," added another.

Recommended

Did You See Where the VA Dem Gov Candidate Used to Work? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Mayor Johnson has a long history of attacking law enforcement. Back in September, he called the police a "sickness" that doesn't make cities safer. Johnson has also repeatedly blamed President Trump and red states like Indiana for Chicago's gun crime. He also said it was "unholy" to jail criminals.

During a press conference after nearly 60 people were shot over the Labor Day weekend, Johnson said, "We need the federal government to stop the endless flow of guns into our state and into our city. Chicago police officers have taken more than 24,000 illegal guns off the streets of Chicago since I’ve taken office—over 24,000 illegal guns. They have worked hard every single day to make our city safer, and they’ve made historic progress."

Funny how law enforcement wasn't a "sickness" when Johnson was using them to push for gun control, isn't it?

Johnson's information is, at best, outdated. Data from 2023 onward shows that most guns used in Chicago crimes come from the state of Illinois and not red states.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CHICAGO CRIME GUN CONTROL GUN VIOLENCE ICE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Did You See Where the VA Dem Gov Candidate Used to Work? Matt Vespa
VA AG Dem Candidate Jay Jones Just Lost MSNBC Amy Curtis
Read the Memo Bari Weiss Sent to Her CBS Colleagues Amy Curtis
Is Being Insanely Stupid Actually a Cunning Democrat Strategy? Kurt Schlichter
You Can Draw a Direct Line From the Failures of Obamacare to Today's Schumer Shutdown Amy Curtis
'Do You Trust Jay Jones to Protect Your Children?' VA AG Jason Miyares Drops Brutal Ad on Dem Opponent Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Did You See Where the VA Dem Gov Candidate Used to Work? Matt Vespa
Advertisement