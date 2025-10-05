Scott Jennings' Face Says It All When CNN Panel Laments That Trump Could...
Trump Derangement Syndrome: Leftist Is Alarmed Prices at Costco Are Coming Down

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 05, 2025 10:00 AM
Few social media sites are as big a swamp as Reddit.

Leftists use the platform to call for attacks on ICE facilities and agents, and the site is populated by lunatics who think January 6 is worse than 9/11 and the Holocaust.

They are driven by a deep hatred of President Trump and conservatism, which is why one Reddit user is upset that prices at Costco are coming down.

No, really.

The post reads:

Costco is quietly slashing prices. This feels wrong.

I go to costco every week. it’s probably the only thing i do consistently. i’ve been doing it for years, i know how the prices move. lately? everything’s discounted. i’m not talking promo tags or little manufacturer markdowns — i mean whole shelves of items dropped 20–40%. across categories. not seasonal either.

this isn’t normal. prices are supposed to be going up with tariffs, inflation, shipping costs, whatever. instead they’re dumping inventory. aggressively. either demand is collapsing or something upstream is forcing their hand.

it just doesn’t make sense. it feels off. maybe i’m overreacting, but i’ve never seen price drops like this since i started going. if this is what it looks like at costco — the most stable, boring, buy-in-bulk fortress of consumerism — then i don’t really want to know what’s coming next.

maybe it’s nothing. but probably not.

On September 26, annual inflation was at 2.7% and core inflation, excluding food and energy, was 2.9%.

Costco also has a policy to be the "first to lower, last to raise" prices in response to economic changes. In a March earnings call, CEO Gary Millerchip reiterated Costco's position on saving consumers money. Gas prices -- which impact the cost of goods and service -- have also come down.

Costco did raise membership fees last year, the first time in nearly a decade, and used the cost to offset prices as well. Costco also caps markups at 14%, which helps keep prices low.

So there are forces at work here that absolutely explain Costco's lower prices. But Reddit users, driven by Trump Derangement Syndrome, look at lower costs as a bad thing. It's incredibly revealing.

We wonder how long before Democrats start picking up these talking points, and lamenting that lower costs are somehow a bad thing. They can never just let President Trump have a win, and they'd rather Americans hurt instead.

