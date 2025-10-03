'This Is a Big Day:' President Trump Speaks About Hamas Agreement to Release Remaining Hostages

Earlier this afternoon, the White House said President Trump would be giving an Oval Office address concerning Hamas accepting his Gaza peace plan.

Behind the Scenes in the Oval Office: President Trump responds to Hamas’ acceptance of his Peace Plan.



Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/iw1fXIWyls — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) October 3, 2025

In a video from the Oval Office this evening, President Trump began by thanking the nations that assisted in setting up the Gaza Peace Plan.

"I want to thank the countries that helped me put this together: Qatar, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, and so many others. So many people fought so hard. This is a big day."

"We'll see how it all turns out," the President continued. "We have to get the final word down in concrete."

Hamas has agreed to release those hostages. Of the 48 still being held, 20 are alive and reportedly in poor health. President Trump emphasized the importance of returning all the hostages, living and dead, to their families.

"Very importantly, i look forward to having the hostages come home to their parents, and having some of the hostages -- unfortunately, you know their condition they're in -- come home likewise to their parents. because their parents wanted them just as much as though that young man or young woman were alive. So, I just want to let you know that this is a very special day, maybe unprecedented in many ways.

"It is unprecedented. But thank you all, and thank you all to those great countries that helped. You were giving a tremendous amount of help. Everybody was unified in wanting this war to end and seeing peace in the Middle East. And we're very close to achieving that. Thank you all, and everybody will be treated fairly."

As we reported earlier, Hamas has agreed to release the hostages, but "wants to negotiate other details of the agreement."

President Trump warned Hamas that the deadline to accept his agreement is 6 pm on Sunday, writing on Truth Social:

An Agreement must be reached with Hamas by Sunday Evening at SIX (6) P.M., Washington, D.C. time. Every Country has signed on! If this LAST CHANCE agreement is not reached, all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas. THERE WILL BE PEACE IN THE MIDDLE EAST ONE WAY OR THE OTHER. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

We are still awaiting details on the release of hostages and what Hamas hopes to "negotiate."

