Sen. Eric Schmitt Shares Eye-Opening Thread on How 1970s Leftist Radicals Were Mainstreamed Into Society

Left-wing terrorism is on the rise. Even Left-wing rag The Atlantic had to admit as much recently. Every day, we see video of Antifa radicals terrorizing cities such as Portland.
The question is why? How did we get here?
While there's no singular answer, a big problem is that many Left-wing terrorists from the 1960s and 70s weren't sent to prison for years. Instead, they took jobs as lawyers, educators, and at non-profit organizations. This gave them tremendous influence over subsequent generations.
Senator Eric Schmitt (R-MO) is examining how the radicals of 50 years ago continue to shape America today.
In one 18-month period in the early 1970s, there were 2,500 bombings on American soil—nearly 5 a day.— Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) October 2, 2025
Did you know that? Many Americans don't.
These leftist terrorists who declared war on America went on to work at top law firms, nonprofits, and Ivy League universities. 🧵
Buckle up, because it's scary and eye-opening.
The left-wing violence of the 1970s was horrific.— Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) October 2, 2025
The most infamous extremist group was the Weather Underground—which issued a "Declaration of War" against the U.S. government in 1970.
They bombed the Pentagon. They bombed the State Department. They bombed the U.S. Capitol. pic.twitter.com/7zHnQQAlJB
The excerpt from that book reads:
They smuggle bombs into skyscrapers and federal buildings and detonate them from coast to coast. They strike inside the Pentagon, inside the U.S. Capitol, at a courthouse in Boston, at dozens of multinational corporations, at a Wall Street restaurant packed with lunchtime diners. People die. They rob banks, dozens of them, launch raids on National Guard arsenals, and assassinate policemen, in New York, in San Francisco, in Atlanta. There are deadly shoot-outs and daring jailbreaks, illegal government break-ins and a scandal in Washington. This was a slice of America during the tumultuous 1970s
Recommended
After those years of terror, violence, and destruction, they faced no consequences.
And then? Many of them simply...waltzed right back into mainstream liberal society. Worse, actually: They were given positions of power and prestige in the defining mainstream institutions.— Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) October 2, 2025
White-shoe law firms. Cushy book deals. Ivy League professorships. The whole nine yards.
That which is rewarded is repeated.
Take Kathy Boudin—a Weather Underground terrorist who was sentenced to 20-years-to-life for her role in a 1981 Brink's truck robbery in New York, in which she helped her accomplices execute two policemen and a security guard in cold blood.— Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) October 2, 2025
She was granted parole in 2003. pic.twitter.com/d9URl8JjdU
It's absolutely inexcusable.
By 2013, Kathy Boudin was an adjunct professor at Columbia University School of Social Work—where she co-founded and co-directed the "Center for Justice"—and a scholar-in-residence at NYU Law School.— Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) October 2, 2025
Boudin died in 2022. Columbia memorialized her in glowing terms: pic.twitter.com/DFsIuEMJvG
Her son, Chesa Boudin, also rose to a high-power position.
Her son, Chesa Boudin, was elected as the notoriously far-left District Attorney in San Francisco in 2019, backed by—surprise, surprise!—George Soros.— Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) October 2, 2025
Since Kathy was in jail, Boudin was adopted and raised by Weather Underground co-founders Bill Ayers and Bernardine Dohrn. pic.twitter.com/Etm7Il79tt
Bill Ayers, mentor to Barack Obama.
Bill Ayers played a leading role in planning and directing the Weather Underground attacks on the U.S. Capitol, the Pentagon, and the State Department.— Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) October 2, 2025
Decades later, he told the New York Times: "I don't regret setting bombs.'' In fact, ''I feel we didn't do enough.'' pic.twitter.com/52y8eCOPrO
"We didn't do enough" to terrorize and harm people, Ayers thinks.
Ayers became Professor of Education at University of Illinois at Chicago.— Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) October 2, 2025
In 2008, he was elected vice president for curriculum studies at the American Educational Research Association.
In other words: This is the person who was training the teachers that teach our kids.
If you connect the dots, everything falls into place.
Oh, and guess whose political career was launched in Ayers' and Dohrn's house?— Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) October 2, 2025
The 44th president of the United States.
Barack Obama’s first-ever campaign event—launching his 1995 State Senate run—was held in the living room of Ayers and Dohrn. pic.twitter.com/AVrrO8fK8Z
And so much of our racial and political strife can be connected back to Barack Obama and his administration.
Bernardine Dohrn—herself another Weather Underground co-founder who oversaw the massive bombing campaigns and terrorist attacks—was hired by the elite law firm Sidley & Austin.— Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) October 2, 2025
Later, she was hired as a professor at Northwestern Law School—where she taught for over 20 years. pic.twitter.com/979VlL1m4k
Teaching future lawyers to engage in Leftist lawfare.
The examples go on and on. As I've said before, the radical Left of the 1960s-70s didn't disappear—they simply took over mainstream institutions: Academia, the media, the NGOs, etc.— Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) October 2, 2025
The radical Left didn't lose—they won, by becoming the mainstream itself.https://t.co/dAQXKVDoEa
And now we must turn the tide and ensure that this ideology isn't welcome in polite society.
We all owe Joseph McCarthy an apology.— Nathanael Greene (@NathanaelGr1778) October 2, 2025
McCarthy was right about many things, but especially the Communists. In fact, he may have underestimated the problem.
Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member