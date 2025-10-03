There's an Update on That Secret Service Bust in New York
Sen. Eric Schmitt Shares Eye-Opening Thread on How 1970s Leftist Radicals Were Mainstreamed Into Society

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 03, 2025 2:30 PM
AP Photo/File

Left-wing terrorism is on the rise. Even Left-wing rag The Atlantic had to admit as much recently. Every day, we see video of Antifa radicals terrorizing cities such as Portland.

The question is why? How did we get here?

While there's no singular answer, a big problem is that many Left-wing terrorists from the 1960s and 70s weren't sent to prison for years. Instead, they took jobs as lawyers, educators, and at non-profit organizations. This gave them tremendous influence over subsequent generations.

Senator Eric Schmitt (R-MO) is examining how the radicals of 50 years ago continue to shape America today.

Buckle up, because it's scary and eye-opening.

The excerpt from that book reads:

They smuggle bombs into skyscrapers and federal buildings and detonate them from coast to coast. They strike inside the Pentagon, inside the U.S. Capitol, at a courthouse in Boston, at dozens of multinational corporations, at a Wall Street restaurant packed with lunchtime diners. People die. They rob banks, dozens of them, launch raids on National Guard arsenals, and assassinate policemen, in New York, in San Francisco, in Atlanta. There are deadly shoot-outs and daring jailbreaks, illegal government break-ins and a scandal in Washington. This was a slice of America during the tumultuous 1970s

After those years of terror, violence, and destruction, they faced no consequences. 

That which is rewarded is repeated.

It's absolutely inexcusable.

Her son, Chesa Boudin, also rose to a high-power position.

Bill Ayers, mentor to Barack Obama.

"We didn't do enough" to terrorize and harm people, Ayers thinks.

If you connect the dots, everything falls into place.

And so much of our racial and political strife can be connected back to Barack Obama and his administration.

Teaching future lawyers to engage in Leftist lawfare.

And now we must turn the tide and ensure that this ideology isn't welcome in polite society.

McCarthy was right about many things, but especially the Communists. In fact, he may have underestimated the problem.

