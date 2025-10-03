Sen. Eric Schmitt Shares Eye-Opening Thread on How 1970s Leftist Radicals Were Mainstreamed Into Society

Left-wing terrorism is on the rise. Even Left-wing rag The Atlantic had to admit as much recently. Every day, we see video of Antifa radicals terrorizing cities such as Portland.

The question is why? How did we get here?

While there's no singular answer, a big problem is that many Left-wing terrorists from the 1960s and 70s weren't sent to prison for years. Instead, they took jobs as lawyers, educators, and at non-profit organizations. This gave them tremendous influence over subsequent generations.

Senator Eric Schmitt (R-MO) is examining how the radicals of 50 years ago continue to shape America today.

In one 18-month period in the early 1970s, there were 2,500 bombings on American soil—nearly 5 a day.



Did you know that? Many Americans don't.



These leftist terrorists who declared war on America went on to work at top law firms, nonprofits, and Ivy League universities. 🧵 — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) October 2, 2025

Buckle up, because it's scary and eye-opening.

The left-wing violence of the 1970s was horrific.



The most infamous extremist group was the Weather Underground—which issued a "Declaration of War" against the U.S. government in 1970.



They bombed the Pentagon. They bombed the State Department. They bombed the U.S. Capitol. pic.twitter.com/7zHnQQAlJB — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) October 2, 2025

The excerpt from that book reads:

They smuggle bombs into skyscrapers and federal buildings and detonate them from coast to coast. They strike inside the Pentagon, inside the U.S. Capitol, at a courthouse in Boston, at dozens of multinational corporations, at a Wall Street restaurant packed with lunchtime diners. People die. They rob banks, dozens of them, launch raids on National Guard arsenals, and assassinate policemen, in New York, in San Francisco, in Atlanta. There are deadly shoot-outs and daring jailbreaks, illegal government break-ins and a scandal in Washington. This was a slice of America during the tumultuous 1970s

After those years of terror, violence, and destruction, they faced no consequences.

And then? Many of them simply...waltzed right back into mainstream liberal society. Worse, actually: They were given positions of power and prestige in the defining mainstream institutions.



White-shoe law firms. Cushy book deals. Ivy League professorships. The whole nine yards. — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) October 2, 2025

That which is rewarded is repeated.

Take Kathy Boudin—a Weather Underground terrorist who was sentenced to 20-years-to-life for her role in a 1981 Brink's truck robbery in New York, in which she helped her accomplices execute two policemen and a security guard in cold blood.



She was granted parole in 2003. pic.twitter.com/d9URl8JjdU — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) October 2, 2025

It's absolutely inexcusable.

By 2013, Kathy Boudin was an adjunct professor at Columbia University School of Social Work—where she co-founded and co-directed the "Center for Justice"—and a scholar-in-residence at NYU Law School.



Boudin died in 2022. Columbia memorialized her in glowing terms: pic.twitter.com/DFsIuEMJvG — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) October 2, 2025

Her son, Chesa Boudin, also rose to a high-power position.

Her son, Chesa Boudin, was elected as the notoriously far-left District Attorney in San Francisco in 2019, backed by—surprise, surprise!—George Soros.



Since Kathy was in jail, Boudin was adopted and raised by Weather Underground co-founders Bill Ayers and Bernardine Dohrn. pic.twitter.com/Etm7Il79tt — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) October 2, 2025

Bill Ayers, mentor to Barack Obama.

Bill Ayers played a leading role in planning and directing the Weather Underground attacks on the U.S. Capitol, the Pentagon, and the State Department.



Decades later, he told the New York Times: "I don't regret setting bombs.'' In fact, ''I feel we didn't do enough.'' pic.twitter.com/52y8eCOPrO — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) October 2, 2025

"We didn't do enough" to terrorize and harm people, Ayers thinks.

Ayers became Professor of Education at University of Illinois at Chicago.



In 2008, he was elected vice president for curriculum studies at the American Educational Research Association.



In other words: This is the person who was training the teachers that teach our kids. — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) October 2, 2025

If you connect the dots, everything falls into place.

Oh, and guess whose political career was launched in Ayers' and Dohrn's house?



The 44th president of the United States.



Barack Obama’s first-ever campaign event—launching his 1995 State Senate run—was held in the living room of Ayers and Dohrn. pic.twitter.com/AVrrO8fK8Z — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) October 2, 2025

And so much of our racial and political strife can be connected back to Barack Obama and his administration.

Bernardine Dohrn—herself another Weather Underground co-founder who oversaw the massive bombing campaigns and terrorist attacks—was hired by the elite law firm Sidley & Austin.



Later, she was hired as a professor at Northwestern Law School—where she taught for over 20 years. pic.twitter.com/979VlL1m4k — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) October 2, 2025

Teaching future lawyers to engage in Leftist lawfare.

The examples go on and on. As I've said before, the radical Left of the 1960s-70s didn't disappear—they simply took over mainstream institutions: Academia, the media, the NGOs, etc.



The radical Left didn't lose—they won, by becoming the mainstream itself.https://t.co/dAQXKVDoEa — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) October 2, 2025

And now we must turn the tide and ensure that this ideology isn't welcome in polite society.

We all owe Joseph McCarthy an apology. — Nathanael Greene (@NathanaelGr1778) October 2, 2025

McCarthy was right about many things, but especially the Communists. In fact, he may have underestimated the problem.

