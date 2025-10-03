Hamas Plays Games With Trump Gaza Peace Plan 'Agreement'
There's an Update on That Secret Service Bust in New York
DHS Is Doing Some Major Damage in Chicago
BREAKING: Hamas Agrees to Release All Israeli Hostages, Enter Talks to End Gaza...
Vote to Reopen the Government and End the Schumer Shutdown Fails
This App Helped a Shooter Target an ICE Facility – Now It's Gone
The Watchlist No One Knew About — Until Republicans Found Their Names on...
Broadview Police Chief Ready to Tear Down Fence Around ICE Facility
Equity: Zohran Mamdani Will Eliminate Gifted Programs From NYC Schools
Harvard's Newest Visiting Professor Is Not Going to Help the University's Decline Into...
Sen. Eric Schmitt Shares Eye-Opening Thread on How 1970s Leftist Radicals Were Mainstreame...
U.S. Forces Strike Another Drug Trafficking Vessel Off the Coast of Venezuela
White House: America Engaged in ‘Non-International Armed Conflict’ With Narco-Terrorists
Coalition of GOP Lawmakers Press RFK Jr. to Fire FDA Bureaucrats Over Abortion...
Tipsheet

UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood Says She's 'Surprised' by Name of Manchester Synagogue Terrorist

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 03, 2025 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali

UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood is expressing shock that the 35-year-old Syrian who stabbed Jews at a Manchester synagogue on Yom Kippur has an on-the-nose name.

Advertisement

This, of course, is a lie as we'll demonstrate in a minute.

Jihad Al-Shamie was arrested on Thursday for killing two Jewish worshippers and wounding several others. He was reportedly wearing a suicide belt when he was apprehended.

But social media users pointed out the very real fact that there are several people named Jihad in Mahmood's hometown of Birmingham.

According to Forebears, there are almost 300,000 Muslims with the name Jihad in the world, mostly in Saudi Arabia and Syria.

And Mahmood was raised in Saudi Arabia.

Recommended

BREAKING: Hamas Agrees to Release All Israeli Hostages, Enter Talks to End Gaza War Matt Vespa
Advertisement

"This is a brazen lie," Hassan wrote.

Because that's what she does best, it seems.

Despite saying this wasn't a name she was familiar with, Mahmoom went on to say Shamie was given that name at birth.

"It is my understanding that is the name he was born with. It is not a name that was adopted later in life or changed recently," she told Leading Britain's Conversation (LBC). That, of course, makes it worse. "Jihad Al-Shamie" translates to "the struggle of the Syrian," Shamie's country of birth. His parents named him that for a reason.

On Yom Kippur, we learned what that reason was.

Tags:

ANTISEMITISM ISLAM JUDAISM SYRIA TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: Hamas Agrees to Release All Israeli Hostages, Enter Talks to End Gaza War Matt Vespa
Vote to Reopen the Government and End the Schumer Shutdown Fails Matt Vespa
There's an Update on That Secret Service Bust in New York Katie Pavlich
DOJ to Launch Full Investigation Into the Portland Police Bureau Following Arrest of Nick Sortor Amy Curtis
DHS Is Doing Some Major Damage in Chicago Katie Pavlich
Maryland Educator Caught Assaulting Conservative Activist on Camera in Washington DC Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

BREAKING: Hamas Agrees to Release All Israeli Hostages, Enter Talks to End Gaza War Matt Vespa
Advertisement