Harvard's Newest Visiting Professor Is Not Going to Help the University's Decline Into Woke Failure

The once-vaunted Harvard University has decided to sacrifice its reputation and quality education on the altar of woke. One of the nation's campus hotbeds of antisemitism, the Trump administration has tried to strip Harvard of its funding (a judge has blocked it, for now).

However, if the government can't cut funding, parents and sensible Americans need to reconsider sending their kids there, because Harvard continues to lower its standards in the name of DEI.

This includes hiring a drag queen to teach a class on a RuPaul television show.

Harvard hires drag queen named ‘LaWhore Vagistan’ as visiting professor https://t.co/2vL0LziK6T pic.twitter.com/YkNA4cA11f — New York Post (@nypost) October 2, 2025

Here's more from the New York Post:

Harvard University hired a drag performer as a new professor — who is expected to teach a class on TV show “RuPaul’s Drag Race” in the spring semester, the Ivy League school announced over the summer. The institution welcomed Kareem Khubchandani in a July message to the college community and revealed that the visiting professor from Tufts University will teach in the Studies of Gender and Sexuality program thanks to the Harvard Gender and Sexuality Caucus. Khubchandani is perhaps better known by his stage name, “LaWhore Vagistani” — a persona that the academic has made an integral part of their pedagogy.

The current tuition for Harvard is over $56,000 a year. According to Glassdoor, the average salary for a visiting professor at Harvard is about $170,000.

Meanwhile, students who get into Harvard are so ill-prepared for college they need to take remedial math.

Harvard is reportedly hiring a drag queen LaWhore Vagistan as a visiting professor to teach a course on TV show RuPaul’s Drag Race. In the meantime, Harvard is now having to teach high school math to its students... https://t.co/fD25i5QKJN — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) October 3, 2025

Here's more from Turley:

According to The Harvard Crimson, Harvard will offer high-school-level math courses to its students. The remedial assistance has rekindled criticism over Harvard’s move away from standardized tests in making admissions decisions. ... Nevertheless, Harvard’s director of introductory math, Brendan Kelly, told The Harvard Crimson that the cause was the pandemic. He said that Harvard students “don’t have the skills that we had intended downstream in the curriculum. We want to make sure that students are on a path to success starting from their first day.”

We suppose there's no math involved in teaching "RuPaul's Drag Race."

