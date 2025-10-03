Where Is the 'Ceasefire Now' Crowd?
Conservatives Not Welcome: Tone Deaf Celebs Resurrect Commie-Defending Committee for the First Amendment

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 03, 2025 1:15 PM
Over 500 Hollywood celebrities, including writers, directors, and musicians, are resurrecting the Committee for the First Amendment, a relic from the 1940s "Red Scare."

Here's more from Rolling Stone:

More than 550 actors, directors, writers and musicians — including Jane Fonda, Billie Eilish, Pedro Pascal, Gracie Abrams, Spike Lee, Viola Davis, Barbra Streisand, Ben Stiller, John Legend, Janelle Monae, and Natalie Portman — have teamed up to relaunch the Committee for the First Amendment, a group originally formed in 1947 during the Red Scare. In its original incarnation, the group stood in opposition to the House Un-American Activities Committee’s Joseph McCarthy-era interrogations of Hollywood figures suspected of communist sympathies.

“The McCarthy Era ended when Americans from across the political spectrum finally came together and stood up for the principles in the Constitution against the forces of repression,” the group wrote in a statement Wednesday. “Those forces have returned. And it is our turn to stand together in defense of our constitutional rights. The federal government is once again engaged in a coordinated campaign to silence critics in the government, the media, the judiciary, academia, and the entertainment industry. We refuse to stand by and let that happen.”

Except McCarthy was correct about the commies in Hollywood and government.

Conservative actors like Gina Carano, Zachary Levi, and James Woods need not apply, of course.

In fact, when Disney fired Gina Carano for her social media remarks, her Mandalorian co-star Pedro Pascal didn't comment on her right to free speech. As a matter of fact, Pascal spent a lot of time attacking American conservatives, calling them "confederates" and "Nazis" -- he was not fired or even reprimanded by Disney.

Not one of these people spoke out in defense of the people removed from social media during COVID. Google admitted it censored everyday Americans at the order of the Biden administration.

They didn't so much as blink when Biden tried to create the "Disinformation Governance Board" -- his own Ministry of Truth.

They will never be consistent because they don't care about free speech. They care about their speech.

Of course, this is rooted in backlash to the short-lived suspension of Jimmy Kimmel and CBS/Paramount's decision to cancel the Colbert show in May of 2026. They don't believe the average Joe has a right to a Twitter account, but they do believe their fellow Leftists have a "right" to a national show with an eight-figure salary.

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz ran on a platform of censoring social media, and Walz said "hate speech" and "disinformation" were not protected by the First Amendment. Walz pushed for a "hate speech registry" in Minnesota, where showing support for author JK Rowling would be classified as "anti-trans hate speech."

