Conservatives Not Welcome: Tone Deaf Celebs Resurrect Commie-Defending Committee for the First Amendment

Over 500 Hollywood celebrities, including writers, directors, and musicians, are resurrecting the Committee for the First Amendment, a relic from the 1940s "Red Scare."

More than 550 actors, directors, writers and musicians have teamed up to relaunch the Committee for the First Amendment, a group originally formed in 1947 during the Red Scare.



More than 550 actors, directors, writers and musicians — including Jane Fonda, Billie Eilish, Pedro Pascal, Gracie Abrams, Spike Lee, Viola Davis, Barbra Streisand, Ben Stiller, John Legend, Janelle Monae, and Natalie Portman — have teamed up to relaunch the Committee for the First Amendment, a group originally formed in 1947 during the Red Scare. In its original incarnation, the group stood in opposition to the House Un-American Activities Committee’s Joseph McCarthy-era interrogations of Hollywood figures suspected of communist sympathies. “The McCarthy Era ended when Americans from across the political spectrum finally came together and stood up for the principles in the Constitution against the forces of repression,” the group wrote in a statement Wednesday. “Those forces have returned. And it is our turn to stand together in defense of our constitutional rights. The federal government is once again engaged in a coordinated campaign to silence critics in the government, the media, the judiciary, academia, and the entertainment industry. We refuse to stand by and let that happen.”

Except McCarthy was correct about the commies in Hollywood and government.



Conservative actors like Gina Carano, Zachary Levi, and James Woods need not apply, of course.



In fact, when Disney fired Gina Carano for her social media remarks, her Mandalorian co-star Pedro Pascal didn't comment on her right to free speech. As a matter of fact, Pascal spent a lot of time attacking American conservatives, calling them "confederates" and "Nazis" -- he was not fired or even reprimanded by Disney. Super! Now be consistent.



Because nobody cares when their side is in the White House but the moment they lose it’s a crisis that needs to be addressed.



Either be consistent and realize WE ALL have a lot in common or lay out and stop being a hypocrite. https://t.co/WxlQTDHgIS — 𝙳𝚊𝚗 𝙷𝚎𝚟𝚒𝚊 (@DanHevia) October 3, 2025 Not one of these people spoke out in defense of the people removed from social media during COVID. Google admitted it censored everyday Americans at the order of the Biden administration. They didn't so much as blink when Biden tried to create the "Disinformation Governance Board" -- his own Ministry of Truth. They will never be consistent because they don't care about free speech. They care about their speech. Where were these brave voices to be heard from when Joe Biden was shutting down Twitter accounts, or forcing YouTube to deplatform disapproved accounts?



Instead they are supporting a comedian who is actually on the air.

This is nothing but empty peacocking. https://t.co/EVuWXfasKN — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) October 3, 2025 Of course, this is rooted in backlash to the short-lived suspension of Jimmy Kimmel and CBS/Paramount's decision to cancel the Colbert show in May of 2026. They don't believe the average Joe has a right to a Twitter account, but they do believe their fellow Leftists have a "right" to a national show with an eight-figure salary. This is why the constitution is a worthless document. Freedom of speech is the tool commies use to gain power, at which point they take away YOUR freedom of speech. It's a joke. Communists must be harshly punished. https://t.co/Hj8MOXpQ3Q — Kate Muller (@Kaymay687) October 3, 2025

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz ran on a platform of censoring social media, and Walz said "hate speech" and "disinformation" were not protected by the First Amendment. Walz pushed for a "hate speech registry" in Minnesota, where showing support for author JK Rowling would be classified as "anti-trans hate speech."

