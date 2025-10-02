'Democrats Destroyed Memphis:' Man Wrecks Anti-Trump Narrative With CNN Photobomb

On September 15, President Trump announced he would be sending the National Guard to Memphis, TN. In an interview with Fox & Friends, Trump said, "“We’re going to Memphis. Memphis is deeply troubled."

A blue city in a red state, Memphis has the highest crime rate of big cities in America, with 2,501 violent crimes per 100,000 people, according to the FBI. The Hill has more:

The city has recorded 145 murder victims in the first eight months of the year. Last year, it experienced 40.6 homicides per 100,000, placing it fourth among cities with at least 100,000 residents. Trump, citing high rates of crime, said Memphis would be placed “early on the list” of cities federal forces could target with an increased law enforcement presence, during an Aug. 21 interview with local radio host Todd Starnes. City police say overall crime has decreased by 22 percent compared to last year.

Memphis Mayor Paul Young was the victim of an attempted kidnapping back in June, when an "alleged stalker" showed up at his home with duct tape, gloves, rope, and a taser. Despite that and despite the crime plaguing Memphis, Young opposed the move. "I did not ask for the National Guard, and I don’t think it’s the way to drive down crime," Young said. in a comment to CNN Thursday, Young said, "We want to cooperate. We want to be supportive of domestic civilian law enforcement agencies" before adding, "I think the problem is the presence of the National Guard."

This is, of course, not true. Memphis's crime problem predates the arrival of the National Guard.

Governor Bill Lee welcomed the move, saying he was "tired of crime holding the great city of Memphis back."

The media are, of course, on the side of the Democrats. CNN, the same network that brought you the "fiery but mostly peaceful" protests back in 2020, was covering the story when a very bold American photobombed the report:

A patriot in Memphis just photobombed CNN with a sign saying "Democrats Destroyed Memphis," as the National Guard begins arriving



The back of the sign says "Thank you, President Trump."



This man just singlehandedly DESTROYED the BS narrative CNN was pushing



— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 1, 2025

White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller told local law enforcement, "You are unleashed. We are going to bulldoze the criminal elements in this city, and therefore liberate the law-abiding citizens." He also encouraged local law enforcement to take advantage of federal help, saying, "We are sending in real cops with guns and badges to go out with you on the streets every single night to make arrests."

Authorities have made 93 arrests already this week, and Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote on X, "In just 72 hours, our Memphis Safe Task Force is making an incredible impact in this iconic American city."

Despite the ongoing Schumer Shutdown, Bondi also said law enforcement would continue enforcement efforts, "We don’t shut down because President Trump knows crime doesn’t stop, and you don’t stop."

Memphis prosecutors are preparing for a surge in cases, with Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy telling CNN, "So far, we haven’t seen anything we can’t handle."

