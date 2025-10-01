The UK Just Banned 'Buy One, Get One' Sales for 'Unhealthy' Grocery Items to Fight Childhood Obesity

In about 80 years, the UK went from "Keep Calm and Carry On" to a massive police state where Muslim migrants call the shots and police throw moms in prison for social media posts.

It's very clear that the UK's priorities are out of whack. As Townhall's Guy Benson noted:

Will the British electorate rise up and shut down the wild, in-your-face double standards of policing and enforcement that have been imposed upon them by their increasingly tyrannical government? This video speaks for itself. The pro-Hamas hate rallies carry on, while the mere peaceful presence of a 'visibly Jewish' man is deemed arrest-worthy. He's the public safety threat, you see. ... You fire off an anti-immigrant tweet in anger, delete it soon after, and apologize, and you get sentenced to years in prison. You attack someone with a knife for insulting your religion (this applies to exactly one religion, by the way), and you walk. Make it make sense. I suppose it makes sense coming from a legal system in which judges lavish praise upon hardened jihadist terrorists with dozens of Britons' blood on their hands, in the process of somehow releasing them onto the streets.

But cleaning up those problems is hard work, and the current UK government has decided that being perceived as "racist" is a worse crime than stabbing someone or being involved in a deadly terror attack.

So it goes after otherwise law-abiding citizens, throwing them behind bars for anti-immigrant tweets, sending five armed police officers to apprehend someone for "gender-critical" social media posts, and now prohibiting sale pricing on 'unhealthy' foods.

'Buy one, get one free' deals for unhealthy food banned https://t.co/vXpV2j2OHz — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) October 1, 2025

Here's more from the BBC:

Price or multibuy promotions on unhealthy food and drink, such as "buy one, get one free" deals, are to be banned in England from Wednesday. The restrictions will apply to supermarkets, larger high street shops and online retailers. The measure has been under consideration for years but has been put off because of the cost-of-living crisis. Ministers argue the restrictions are an important step to tackle obesity – and in particular childhood obesity.

A spokesman for the Department of Health and Social Care said, "Obesity robs children of the best possible start in life, sets them up for a lifetime of health problems and costs the NHS billions."

One has to wonder what the Department for Health and Social Care would say about the billions it will cost the NHS to care for children with genetic conditions borne of first-cousin marriages. Just the other day, the NHS issued guidance on such relationships, saying they are "linked" to more social support and economic advantages." This ignores the increased risk of serious genetic illnesses in the offspring of such marriages, of course. But the NHS doesn't want to seem racist and critical of certain segments of UK society. President of the Association of Public Health Directors Greg Fell said, " Multi-buy promotions do not save people money – in fact, they encourage them to spend more. They are designed to encourage impulsive purchases and to normalise buying more and more frequently." The BBC reports there are "guidelines" to determine what foods will be classified as "unhealthy." It's very easy to imagine a world where sales of beef and other "climate unfriendly" items are one day banned under such "guidelines." A study from the University of Leeds showed that similar measures introduced in 2022 only saw slight reductions in the purchase of "unhealthy" items, noting that 19 out of every 100 items sold were "unhealthy" (whereas it was 20 out of 100 prior to those measures). Thank goodness we declared independence from the UK.

