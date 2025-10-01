We Have a New Under Secretary of the Navy

Hung Cao, the former Senate candidate from Virginia and retired Navy Captain, was nominated by President Trump to be Under Secretary of the Navy back in February.

As Townhall reported at the time, President Trump called Cao the "embodiment of the American Dream."

President Donald Trump on Thursday announced his nomination of former GOP Senate candidate Hung Cao to be the next Under Secretary of the Navy. “Hung is the embodiment of the American Dream,” Trump said in a statement posted on Truth Social. “As a refugee to our Great Nation, Hung worked tirelessly to make proud the Country that gave his family a home. He went to our amazing United States Naval Academy, and later earned his Master’s Degree in Physics. Hung served in combat as a Special Operations Officer for twenty five years. With Hung’s experience both in combat, and in the Pentagon, he will get the job done. Congratulations to Hung, and his wonderful family!”

Democrats dragged their feet on confirming President Trump's nominees, however. Senate Republicans were forced to go nuclear and changed Senate rules to vote for many of Trump's nominees on a party-line basis. On September 18, Republicans confirmed a batch of 48 nominees.

Now Cao has been confirmed as the Under Secretary of the Navy.

✅ CONFIRMED: @HungCao_VA as Under Secretary of the Navy pic.twitter.com/blvjr7XyVe — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 1, 2025

Back in June, Cao laid out his vision for the Navy, which echoes things Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said earlier this week about making our armed forces lethal and dedicated to protecting America. Cao wrote on X, "If confirmed as Under Secretary of the Navy, I will deliver the most lethal Navy and Marine Corps the world has ever seen."

If confirmed as Under Secretary of the Navy, I will deliver the most lethal Navy and Marine Corps the world has ever seen.



Semper Fi and Hooyah. pic.twitter.com/lMTx0fZA3m — Hung Cao (@HungCao_VA) June 26, 2025

"We must restore America's fighting force. Senators, we have a generation eager to serve and sacrifice for this nation," Cao said at that June Senate hearing.

