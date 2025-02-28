Trump Nominates Hung Cao to Be Under Secretary of Navy

President Donald Trump on Thursday announced his nomination of former GOP Senate candidate Hung Cao to be the next Under Secretary of the Navy.

“Hung is the embodiment of the American Dream,” Trump said in a statement posted on Truth Social. “As a refugee to our Great Nation, Hung worked tirelessly to make proud the Country that gave his family a home. He went to our amazing United States Naval Academy, and later earned his Master’s Degree in Physics. Hung served in combat as a Special Operations Officer for twenty five years. With Hung’s experience both in combat, and in the Pentagon, he will get the job done. Congratulations to Hung, and his wonderful family!”

A Navy captain from Loudoun County, Cao has served in the branch for 25 years. Cao made a name for himself nationally as a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in 2024, running against incumbent Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine and stumping for Trump's presidential campaign at the Republican National Convention and while Trump made campaign stops in the commonwealth. As a candidate, Cao criticized what he described as Navy, "diversity, equity and inclusion" efforts. “When you’re using a drag queen to recruit for the Navy, that’s not the people we want,” Cao said during his debate with Kaine. “What we need is alpha males and alpha females who are going to rip out their own guts, eat them, and ask for seconds. Those are the young men and women that are going to win wars.” Sen. Kaine went on to defeat Cao in that race; 54.3% to 45.4%. Cao has also run for office in Virginia's 10th US Congressional district in 2022, losing to former Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton; 53.2% to 46.7%. That seat is now held by Democratic Rep. Suhas Subramanyam. (WUSA9)

Cao thanked the president and said it was "time to get to work."

Thank you, Mr. President. It’s time to get to work. pic.twitter.com/6DfHr91aTK — Hung Cao (@HungCao_VA) February 28, 2025

The pick was widely praised on social media.

Let’s roll! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/6kjfrHjppq — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) February 28, 2025

He has also held significant non-combat roles, such as… https://t.co/A5uDCq2S5S pic.twitter.com/htRKaXXhDk — Gabrielle Cuccia (@gabbycuccia) February 28, 2025