Amy Klobuchar Blames Trump Administration for Congo's Failure to Transport Malaria Drugs Seven Miles

When President Trump vowed to cut wasteful spending and put America first, he meant it. By dismantling USAID, he took apart a global slush fund for Leftist causes and exposed how corrupt and mismanaged the organizations American taxpayers funded really are.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) is blaming the Trump administration for the failure of the Democratic Republic of Congo to distribute life-saving malaria meds.

A 5-year-old died of malaria shivering on a thin mattress in a two-room clinic. The medication that U.S. AID sent was 7 miles away due to Trump chaos & suspensions. It would have saved her life.



Shame. This is not leadership. This is callous arrogance.

https://t.co/4YBwKaEnCo — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) September 30, 2025

Here's more from the Washington Post (emphasis added):

Fever ravaged the body of 5-year-old Suza Kenyaba as she sweated and shivered on a thin mattress in a two-room clinic in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The pigtailed girl who liked pretty dresses was battling malaria and desperately needed medication that could save her life. That medication, already purchased by a U.S.-taxpayer-funded program, was tantalizingly close — a little more than seven miles away. But it hadn’t reached the clinic where Suza was being treated because President Donald Trump’s suspension of foreign aid had thrown supply chains into chaos. The injections Suza needed had traveled thousands of miles to the Central African nation, USAID and other records show, only to be stranded in a regional distribution warehouse in the same city where she was gasping for air. Less than a week after her symptoms began, Suza was dead. Congolese government data shows that in Suza’s province, deaths caused by malaria nearly tripled in the first half of this year.

No one at the clinic, in the community, in the Congolese government could travel seven miles to get this medication for Suza Kenyaba?

There aren't cars or horses or bicycles in Congo that could have transported the medication to the areas that need it?

According to WaPo, those meds arrived in Congo last December -- before Trump took office.

So after a little reading, it looks like USAID had the life saving medication in their warehouse but were refusing to distribute it because their contract ended. I’m guessing for political gain.



This is a very bad look for USAID. https://t.co/PswoMdsEr3 pic.twitter.com/A2pJzWmQzx — Dustin Guest (@TrueManBearPig) October 1, 2025

Yes, it is. They are letting children die rather than deliver the medications.

In a September 23 interview with George Stephanopoulos, Secretary of State Marco Rubio explained America would continue foreign aid, just not via USAID. "No one has died because the United States has cut aid, no."

"People have died because gangs steal the aid. People have died because the distributors of aid have not done well. People have died because other countries haven’t stepped up," Rubio continued. "But the United States has saved more lives, and continues to save more lives, than any other country in the world.

Rubio added, "And we’re going to continue to do it, but we’re going to do it the right way and in a responsible way. We’re not going to continue to pour billions of dollars out the door of American taxpayer funds for programs that don’t work and in some cases were flat-out corrupt."

