JB Pritzker Says It's Dangerous for President Trump to Call Democrats 'Fascist'

For years, Democrats have repeatedly called President Trump, Republicans, and American voters "fascists."

Rep. Rashida Tlaib said ICE enforcement of our immigration laws is turning America into a "fascist police state," Gavin Newsom's Press Office account called Stephen Miller a "fascist," flyers on the Georgetown campus read "Hey, fascist! Catch!" (in reference to something allegedly engraved on bullets used by Tyler Robinson when he shot Charlie Kirk), and teachers' union head Randi Weingarten published a book, promote by Hillary Clinton, where Weingarten calls parents "fascists."

Advertisement

In the last month, Leftists have been behind the shooting of children at the Annunciation Catholic Church and school in Minneapolis, the assassination of Charlie Kirk, the murder of two immigrant detainees at an ICE facility in Dallas, and ongoing violent protests against ICE in cities like Portland. That violence is directly tied to the rhetoric of Democrats and the media calling Republicans "fascists" over and over again.

Democrats have yet to stop calling Republicans such vile names, even though Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) has told his party to knock it off.

But now Illinois Governor JB Pritzker wants us to know it's dangerous for President Trump to call Democrats "facists."

JUST IN: Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says it is dangerous for the Trump administration to call the Democratic Party "fascist."



"This is about sowing fear and intimidation and division among Americans."



Remarkable. pic.twitter.com/MOB8VxCFb5 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 29, 2025

"It was about creating a pretext," Pritzker continued, "to send armed military troops into our communities."

What Pritzker said next is something that actually sows fear and intimidation among Americans:

"This is about consolidating power in Donald Trump's hands. What he plans to do now or doing the 2026 elections should worry all of us. When you add to that the Trump administration's efforts to label free speech critical of him. White House Senior staff calling the Democratic Party 'fascist'...Trump's threat to jail political opponents. You cannot call this anything except an attack on the Constitution of the United States."

President Trump has no plans to take any action during the 2026 elections. Democrats are well on their way to losing that on their own. It seems guys like Pritzker know this, and are laying the groundwork now so they can point to President Trump's "takeover" of American cities as "proof" he stole the 2026 election from them.

Remember when election denialism was bad?

Good times.

Nor is Trump attempting to censor speech critical of him. If he were, guys like Stephen Colbert wouldn't be on television for the next eight months, and there are countless people on social media and in Hollywood who would be persecuted if Trump were trying to crack down on political speech.

Advertisement

Instead, Pritzker wrongly claims the things Trump is doing are an "attack on the Constitution" -- a line that's meant to stoke division and fear among Americans.

As Rugg wrote in a subsequent post, "Charlie Kirk was killed because the left brainwashed a young man with rhetoric equating right-wingers to Hitler, but Pritzker thinks the Democrats are the victims of this rhetoric."

Simply incredible.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.