Georgetown Students React to Flyers Glorifying Charlie Kirk’s Assassination

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | September 26, 2025 11:45 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File

Students at Georgetown University reacted to a flyer that appeared on campus on Wednesday, reading, “Hey, fascist! Catch!” the same phrase that was found on a bullet casing used in the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Other slogans on the flyer read "Follow your leader" and "Rest in piss Charlie."

The flyer also featured a recruitment link for Georgetown students to join the John Brown Club, a leftist gun group. Its signup form included the phrase"We're building a community that's done with ceremonial resistance and strongly worded letters. If you want to make a real change in your community, let us now below." 

Georgetown police have since taken down the flyers.

Several students spoke to Fox News Digital on Thursday and discussed how they felt about the poster displayed on their campus.

"My first emotion was fear," Jordan Van Slingerland, a senior international politics major, said. "What happened to Charlie Kirk hit myself and, of course, many of my friends on this campus very hard, and seeing the text that was on the bullet of the assassin that had taken his life, certainly, was a bit scary."

"It made me feel very upset," Elizabeth Oliver, a Georgetown senior and president of the university's "Right to Life" group, said. "Over the years, I've heard many hateful things against conservatives, and this was so blatant and in people's faces that it made me very worried for my other friends who share my similar beliefs."

"I've heard from many people that they don't want to get involved in groups like debate societies," Oliver said. "This anonymous attacking from people, where you don't know where it's coming from, is very scary. So many people are deterred from even sharing their beliefs in classrooms."

Other students simply weren't surprised, having become accustomed to this sort of rhetoric.

Matthew Cosenza, a Georgetown freshman, told Fox News, "I really wasn't that surprised to see material like that on campus," Cosenza said. "I've seen other material that likens Trump to Hitler, the conservatives to fascists and the conservative movement on campus to Nazism."

Rowan O'Sullivan, a senior at Georgetown, said the flyer wasn't surprising.

"Certainly, it's out-of-control," he continued. "But I think it's pretty obvious that whatever version of leftism, whatever you want to call this is, I think is, to some degree, window dressing for bloodlust at the end of it, and you saw that with the reactions to Charlie Kirk's death."

The director of Campus Affairs for Georgetown's College Republicans chapter, Van Slingerland, said he has personally been threatened since President Trump was elected. "The climate has certainly been very hostile here for conservative students since then," he continued. 

When Fox News asked him about Georgetown University's response, he said, "if the school had any spine, they would absolutely condemn it and come down hard, and not just send us an email."

