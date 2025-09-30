Here's the Thread That Obliterates Any Pressure Campaign Dems Think They Have in...
Touchy Maxine Waters Admits the Schumer Shutdown Is About Giving Healthcare to Illegal Immigrants

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | September 30, 2025 4:45 PM
AP Photo/Eric Thayer

With the prospect of a shutdown looming, Democrats are digging their heels in and demanding that American taxpayers foot the bill for healthcare for illegal immigrants.

You don't have to believe us, just listen to Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA):

"Democrats are demanding healthcare for everybody," Waters said. "We want to save lives. We want to make sure healthcare is available to those who would die."

When asked if she was good with the government shutdown, Waters got irritated, "You keep - that's what you're pushing on...you're standing here and you're trying to make me say that somehow we're going to put non-citizens over Americans. Quit it. Stop it. This is the kind of journalism we don't need."

Republicans have already passed a clean Continuing Resolution (CR) and Senate Democrats are blocking the bill, which needs 60 votes to pass. Democrats are demanding a reversal of major provisions of the Big Beautiful BIll that was passed earlier this summer, including restoring funding for NPR, revocation of the rural hospital fund, and the funding of healthcare for illegal immigrants through Medicaid and Obamacare.

Democrats voted for current spending levels and, during the Biden Administration, voted thirteen times for CRs to keep the government open.

