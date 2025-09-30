Touchy Maxine Waters Admits the Schumer Shutdown Is About Giving Healthcare to Illegal Immigrants

With the prospect of a shutdown looming, Democrats are digging their heels in and demanding that American taxpayers foot the bill for healthcare for illegal immigrants.

Advertisement

You don't have to believe us, just listen to Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA):

🚨 WOW! Rep. Maxine Waters *LOSES IT* after realizing she was TRICKED into admitting Democrats are shutting down the government due to no healthcare for illegals.



Q: Are Dems demanding healthcare for illegal aliens?



WATERS: Dems are demanding healthcare for EVERYBODY...What… pic.twitter.com/mhmJgnC7d4 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 30, 2025

"Democrats are demanding healthcare for everybody," Waters said. "We want to save lives. We want to make sure healthcare is available to those who would die."

When asked if she was good with the government shutdown, Waters got irritated, "You keep - that's what you're pushing on...you're standing here and you're trying to make me say that somehow we're going to put non-citizens over Americans. Quit it. Stop it. This is the kind of journalism we don't need."

Republicans have already passed a clean Continuing Resolution (CR) and Senate Democrats are blocking the bill, which needs 60 votes to pass. Democrats are demanding a reversal of major provisions of the Big Beautiful BIll that was passed earlier this summer, including restoring funding for NPR, revocation of the rural hospital fund, and the funding of healthcare for illegal immigrants through Medicaid and Obamacare.

Democrats voted for current spending levels and, during the Biden Administration, voted thirteen times for CRs to keep the government open.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.