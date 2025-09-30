Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt Vows to Crack Down on Illegals With CDLs Who Enter His State

A few days ago, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced new emergency rules meant to overhaul the rules concerning eligibility for commercial driver's licenses (CDLs).

Duffy wrote in a post on X, "BOMBSHELL audit from @FMCSA finds several states fail to follow safety standards for commercial driver's licenses, putting Americans at risk. Our new rules will ensure our roads are SAFE and push states into compliance" before vowing that new rules would "ensure our roads are safe."

Now Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt is pointing the finger at New York for issuing CDLs with "No Name Given" on them.

If New York wants to hand out CDLs to illegal immigrants with “No Name Given,” that’s on them. The moment they cross into Oklahoma, they answer to our laws.



OHP performed an enforcement action along I-40 and apprehended 125 illegal immigrants.



This is keeping Oklahomans safe. pic.twitter.com/kNspThTk4E — Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) September 29, 2025

Here's more from News9:

The operation, dubbed Operation Guardian, was conducted by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) in partnership with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Stitt said those arrested came from multiple countries, including India, Uzbekistan, China, Russia, Georgia, Turkey, Tajikistan, Ukraine, and Mauritania. According to officials, troopers also encountered several commercial truck drivers operating with licenses issued by so-called sanctuary states. One of the licenses seized in the sweep listed the driver's name as "No Name Given." "These individuals posed a public safety risk by operating 80,000-pound commercial vehicles without proper verification," the governor's office said. Stitt criticized states issuing licenses without confirmed identification. "If New York wants to hand out CDLs to illegal immigrants with 'No Name Given,' that's on them. The moment they cross into Oklahoma, they answer to our laws," Stitt said.

Operation Guardian was initially launched in November 2024 with the goal of addressing illegal immigration in Oklahoma with the assistance of the incoming Trump administration. In a press release issued at the time, Stitt said, "I am still committed to finding ways to pursue state-based workforce visas for those who want to pursue the American dream, but we will not tolerate criminal activity in our state. The Oklahoma taxpayer should not be left holding the bill for President Biden’s open border policies.”

