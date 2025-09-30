Investigation Reveals Joe Biden Used Note Cards to Identify Prominent Dems Like Hillary Clinton, Schumer

If Democrats had their way, Joe Biden would still be president -- well, Joe Biden would be a figurehead, and whatever shadow government was running his administration would still be calling the shots in his second term.

Right up until the June debate last year, Democrats pretended Joe Biden was cognitively fine, saying the president was "sharp as a tack" and calling videos of him wandering around, rambling incoherently, and behaving oddly as "cheap fakes."

Many people pointed out signs that indicated Biden was unwell, including the frequent use of notecards with stage directions that instructed the president when to sit, stand, and speak. They also gave the president the names of journalists from various outlets because Biden couldn't keep it all straight.

Now we've learned Biden couldn't remember the names and faces of prominent Democrats including Hillary Clinton and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Here's more from Fox News:

Unearthed note cards from the Biden era show the administration detailed the names and photos of high-profile Democrats, such as former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, as well as lesser-known individuals for then-President Joe Biden to ostensibly reference during live events, documents obtained by Fox News Digital show. Five different "palm cards," which are hand-sized note cards frequently used by politicians for quick reminders or talking points during public events, especially while on the campaign trail, were uncovered amid an investigation of National Archive documents related to the Biden administration's use of an autopen, and obtained by Fox News Digital. Four of the five cards obtained by Fox Digital are stamped with a disclaimer reading, "PRESIDENT HAS SEEN," while a fifth card detailing an ABC News reporter's question to Biden during a press conference did not include that stamp. It is unclear if Biden relied on each of the cards during the various public events. Fox News Digital reached out to Biden's office for any comment and clarification on the use of the cards but did not immediately receive a reply.

White House Assistant Press Secretary Taylor Rogers wrote on X, "President Trump gives unfettered access to the media and answers every question imaginable, without pre-screening the press questions or collecting reporters’ palm cards ahead of time like his incompetent predecessor."

She added, "Unlike Joe Biden, President Trump is actually running our country, and he doesn’t ever shy away from taking on the fake news to deliver the truth."

