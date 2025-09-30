Some Lunatic Scaled the Treasury Building Fence Near the White House
Here's the Thread That Obliterates Any Pressure Campaign Dems Think They Have in...
Schumer Shutdown: Continuing Resolution Fails to Pass Senate 55-45
VIP
Secretary Hegseth's New Physical Standards Expose Democrat Hypocrisy on Gender
These Three Senate Democrats Voted With Republicans to Avoid a Schumer Shutdown
Schumer Shutdown: Democrats Fail to Pass Their Proposed Continuing Resolution
VIP
Jimmy Kimmel's Crowning Ratings Achievement Has Already Become Tarnished in a Matter of...
'Operation Freedom to Breathe' Put Americans Who Opposed Biden Mask Mandates on TSA...
Rep. Jayapal Defends Past ICE Attacks After White House Says Dem Rhetoric Fuels...
Antifa Threatened To 'Smoke' Reporter in Portland, DHS Sniper Puts Laser on Thugs...
'The View' Calls Restoring Combat Standards 'Retro' and 'Bizarre'
Biden’s Secret Note Cards: Photos, Bios, and Scripted Questions Exposed in Archives Review
VIP
Man Arrested in Britain For Sharing Anti-Hamas Meme Online
Arab Countries Support Peace Plan
Tipsheet

Investigation Reveals Joe Biden Used Note Cards to Identify Prominent Dems Like Hillary Clinton, Schumer

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | September 30, 2025 8:15 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

If Democrats had their way, Joe Biden would still be president -- well, Joe Biden would be a figurehead, and whatever shadow government was running his administration would still be calling the shots in his second term.

Advertisement

Right up until the June debate last year, Democrats pretended Joe Biden was cognitively fine, saying the president was "sharp as a tack" and calling videos of him wandering around, rambling incoherently, and behaving oddly as "cheap fakes."

Many people pointed out signs that indicated Biden was unwell, including the frequent use of notecards with stage directions that instructed the president when to sit, stand, and speak. They also gave the president the names of journalists from various outlets because Biden couldn't keep it all straight.

Now we've learned Biden couldn't remember the names and faces of prominent Democrats including Hillary Clinton and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Here's more from Fox News:

Unearthed note cards from the Biden era show the administration detailed the names and photos of high-profile Democrats, such as former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, as well as lesser-known individuals for then-President Joe Biden to ostensibly reference during live events, documents obtained by Fox News Digital show. 

Five different "palm cards," which are hand-sized note cards frequently used by politicians for quick reminders or talking points during public events, especially while on the campaign trail, were uncovered amid an investigation of National Archive documents related to the Biden administration's use of an autopen, and obtained by Fox News Digital.  

Four of the five cards obtained by Fox Digital are stamped with a disclaimer reading, "PRESIDENT HAS SEEN," while a fifth card detailing an ABC News reporter's question to Biden during a press conference did not include that stamp. 

It is unclear if Biden relied on each of the cards during the various public events. Fox News Digital reached out to Biden's office for any comment and clarification on the use of the cards but did not immediately receive a reply. 

Recommended

Here's the Thread That Obliterates Any Pressure Campaign Dems Think They Have in the Schumer Shutdown Matt Vespa
Advertisement

White House Assistant Press Secretary Taylor Rogers wrote on X, "President Trump gives unfettered access to the media and answers every question imaginable, without pre-screening the press questions or collecting reporters’ palm cards ahead of time like his incompetent predecessor."

She added, "Unlike Joe Biden, President Trump is actually running our country, and he doesn’t ever shy away from taking on the fake news to deliver the truth."

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHUCK SCHUMER DEMOCRAT PARTY FOX NEWS JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's the Thread That Obliterates Any Pressure Campaign Dems Think They Have in the Schumer Shutdown Matt Vespa
GOP, Here's Your Soundbite for the Looming Schumer Shutdown Fight. Matt Vespa
Schumer Shutdown: Continuing Resolution Fails to Pass Senate 55-45 Amy Curtis
Trump's Latest Move on Government Shutdown Might Give GOP Leadership Heartburn Matt Vespa
Antifa Threatened To 'Smoke' Reporter in Portland, DHS Sniper Puts Laser on Thugs Chest Dmitri Bolt
Pete Hegseth Torches 'Fat Generals, Low Standards, Gender Delusions' During Remarks to Military Leaders Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Here's the Thread That Obliterates Any Pressure Campaign Dems Think They Have in the Schumer Shutdown Matt Vespa
Advertisement