Joint Operation in Wisconsin Leads to the Arrest of 21 Illegal Immigrants Including Human Traffickers

A joint operation between U.S. Marshals, ICE, FBI, and DEA in Wisconsin led to the arrest of 21 illegal immigrants, including nine suspected of sexual assault and/trafficking young girls.

Here's more from WISN 12:

The Department of Homeland Security told WISN 12 News that 24 undocumented immigrants were taken into custody last week in Manitowoc County. Originally, the FBI Milwaukee office said 21 people were arrested and nine were suspected of sexual assault and trafficking young girls.



The operation, which took place early Thursday morning, involved U.S. Marshals, ICE agents, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the FBI.

The FBI also posted about the operation on X, writing, "All the subjects are in the country illegally. Nine of the subjects were targeted for their suspected involvement in the sexual assault and/or trafficking of minor American girls. FBI Milwaukee and our law enforcement partners are dedicated to and focused on protecting and safeguarding our Wisconsin communities every day."

In a statement given to WISN12, the Department of Homeland Security said, "While interviewing victims—many of whom were children—of a human trafficking and drug trafficking ring, ICE identified multiple illegal aliens. In total, ICE arrested 24 illegal aliens including one with a criminal history of sexual assaulting a child. ICE is still processing the criminal illegal aliens arrested during the operation. President Trump and Secretary Noem are dismantling transnational criminal networks and putting the safety of American children FIRST."