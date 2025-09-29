Is Ariana Grande Serious With This Question to Trump Supporters?
President Trump: Israel Has Our 'Full Backing' to Destroy Hamas If Hamas Rejects Latest Peace Deal

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | September 29, 2025 4:15 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Today, President Trump unveiled a 20-point plan for peace in Gaza. As Townhall reporter earlier, this plan would see the release of the remaining hostages, and Israel would withdraw from Gaza in stages. It would also establish a governing body, free of Hamas, that would oversee Gaza's day-to-day operations and rebuilding.

President Trump also issued a warning to Hamas: if they don't accept the deal, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has Trump's "full backing" to do what he needs to do to end the threat.

Here's more from The Telegraph:

Before their White House meeting, Mr Trump said he was “very confident” a peace deal could be achieved.

The US president’s proposed deal calls for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages within 48 hours and a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from the enclave, according to officials familiar with the plan.

Officials previously said Mr Trump’s patience for the war in Gaza has worn thin, with several aides believing that he may be ready to turn on Mr Netanyahu if he resists the plan.

...

If Hamas rejects the deal, Donald Trump says that Benjamin Netanyahu, who again he refers to by his nickname Bibi, has his “full backing to do what you have to do”.

In his remarks, President Trump said, "Israel would have my full backing to finish the job of destroying the threat of Hamas. But I hope that we're going to have a deal for peace."

"If Hamas rejects the deal, which is always possible -- they're the only one left, everyone else has accepted it -- but, I have a feeling that we're going to have a positive answer. But if not, as you know, Bibi, you'd have our full backing to do what you need to do."

The President continued, "The ultimate result must be the elimination of any danger posed in the region, & the danger is caused by Hamas."

