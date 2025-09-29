Eight Members of a Mexican Cartel Busted for Massive Shoplifting, Money Laundering Scam in Kenosha, WI

As Democrats continue to fight for illegal immigrants over Americans, federal authorities within the Trump administration keep fighting to remove these dangerous criminals from our communities and our country. On September 25, Townhall reported a story about the Sinaloa Cartel and how alleged members of the group were indicted on serious federal charges, including trafficking hundreds of kilograms of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine into Illinois.

Now in Wisconsin, eight alleged members of a Mexican cartel were busted shoplifting from stores in Kenosha County.

BREAKING: 8 migrants caught working for Mexican cartel, shoplifting from stores in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/QaEAfqBILZ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 26, 2025

WISN 12's Hannah Hilyard reported that those suspects are responsible for stealing "thousands of dollars worth of clothing from stores like Lululemon, Nike, American Eagle, and Victoria's Secret."

"During the search, investigators also found a U-Haul rental agreement, bringing them to this Kenosha storage center. In a particular unit, they found another 137 stolen items totaling more than $16,000," Hilyard continued.

Here's more from WISN:

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office said investigators arrested eight people connected to a Mexican cartel following a months-long investigation into an organized retail theft ring operating across multiple states. The investigation led to the execution of search warrants at an apartment on 28th Avenue in Kenosha and a storage unit on May 6. "I want to say it was 5 or 6 a.m. I had heard like a loud boom," one neighbor who did not want to be identified told WISN 12 News Wednesday about the apartment raid. "They were all suited up. They had AR-15s. I mean, you could just tell. They had shields. I honestly heard them throw, I believe, it was a flash bang."

The Kenosha County Sheriff's office said this investigation dates back six months, to March of this year when they were contacted by police in Oak Brook, Illinois, about "an investigation involving Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement."

Oak Brook police had obtained a warrant to put a tracker on a suspect vehicle, which was then traced to the apartment complex in Kenosha. According to court documents, the suspects stole goods in pairs by hiding items "underneath loose clothing" before walking out of stores without paying. They targeted retailers in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, as well as Johnson Creek Outlet malls and Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa.

The criminal complaint reads in part:

On May 02, 2025, Detective Castillo obtained a search warrant for Unit #4 at 3919 28th Avenue. The search warrant was signed, authorizing the search of the specified apartment. On May 06, 2025, KDOG, along with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team,conducted a search warrant at 3919 28th Ave #4, in the City and County of Kenosha,Wisconsin, where four subjects were taken into custody. Inside the residence, KDOGrecovered approximately $100,000.00 worth of suspected stolen merchandise from various retailers. Detective Castillo was able to confirm with Lululemon Corporate Organized Retail Crime Asset Protection Manager Kareem Kashmiry that the 36 tagged Lululemon items recovered from within the residence were taken from the Pleasant Prairie Prime Outlet store location as well as the Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont, Illinois. The value of those items was totaled at $4,138.00. KDOG and HSI Agents interviewed three of the four occupants who were located inside 391928th Ave #4. The four occupants of the residence were identified as Jorge Alberto Villeda Sevilla, Ana P. Villeda-Sevilla, Sharon Y. Villeda-Sevilla, and Antonio Baez-Fuerte. During the search, Detectives located a U-Haul rental agreement in the name of Faustio Gonzalez-Medrano. Detectives obtained a search warrant for the U-Haul storage Unit #1166 at the U-Haul Storage Center in Kenosha. The manager from U-Haul, Ryan Lemke, provided detectives with a detailed access log for the unit as well as CCTV footage corresponding to the last entry dated May 05, 2025.

This group has ties to the Cartel La Familia Michoacana in Mexico. According to the Kenosha County Sherrif's office, four suspects, Danna Paola Gomez, Fausto Gonzalez-Medrano, Manuel Perez-Sanchez, and Yareli Salas-Ramirez posted bond but were detained by ICE and deported. The other suspects, Ana Paola Villeda-Sevilla, Jorge Alberto Villeda-Sevilla, Jose Antonio Baez-Fuerte, and Sharon Jazmin Villeda-Sevilla remain in the Kenosha County jail.

