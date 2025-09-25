Five Years After the Pandemic, Violet Affleck Demands a Return to Permanent Mask Mandates

Violet Affleck, the daughter of actors Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, addressed the UN this week. She wasn't there to talk about the plight of girls in Afghanistan (where they're being denied basic healthcare, education, and fundamental freedoms).

Advertisement

No, she was there to demand a return to masking.

Violet Affleck, the 19-year-old daughter of Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck, rants about "long COVID" and bringing back masks at the United Nations General Assembly



"I am furious... It is neglect of the highest order to look children in the eyes and say, 'We knew how to protect… pic.twitter.com/XFmuOGEssO — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 24, 2025

Affleck said, "I am furious... It is neglect of the highest order to look children in the eyes and say, 'We knew how to protect you, and we didn't do it.' We have access to a technology [points to mask on her face] to prevent airborne disease. Something that millions of our ancestors and millions of people around the world today would kill for, and we refuse to use it."

Here's more:

“For adults, the relentless beat of ‘back to normal,’ ignoring, downplaying, and concealing both the prevalence of airborne transmission and the threat of Long COVID manifested in a series of choices,” Violet told attendees. During her speech, Violet further said: “My hope for this event and my belief in this community pressed on the belief that we can and we must do that again. We can recognize filtered air as a human right, as intuitively as we do filtered water. We can create clean air infrastructure that is so ubiquitous and so obviously necessary, so that tomorrow’s children don’t even know why we need it.” The teenager, whose Hollywood parents divorced in 2015, made headlines last year when she demanded the imposition of “mask mandates” in medical facilities, citing her experience of contracting “a post-viral condition” in 2019, as Breitbart News reported.

It's clear science wasn't Affleck's best subject in school.

Last year, Anthony Fauci admitted that all his guidance about masking children was simply ... made up. As Leah Barkoukis wrote:

In this 14-hour, two-day testimony with the Select Subcommittee on the COVID-19 Pandemic , Fauci admitted that social distancing guidelines were not based on science. Instead, the idea of making Americans stay 6-feet apart “sort of just appeared.” He further acknowledged that he “was not aware of studies” to support the practice, which was implemented everywhere from schools and businesses to houses of worship. Similarly, Fauci could not point to any data to support masking children as young as 2.

So much for "following the science," huh? If he had, he might have learned a few things. In May of last year, new research showed masks did not reduce the spread of COVID. Those researchers wrote, "New findings from the University of East Anglia suggest that wearing face masks did not reduce the risk of Covid infection after the initial rise of the Omicron variant. An analysis of official data indicated that the risk factors for infection changed notably when the dominant Covid variant in the UK shifted from Delta to Omicron in December 2021." Dr. Tom Jefferson told CNN that "more than likely [masks] do not work" and another study found mask mandates didn't stop the spread of COVID in UK hospitals. Meanwhile, we have boatloads of evidence to show that masking hurts children. Two studies showed masking caused "anxiety and stress as well as concentration and learning problems." In 2022, a survey found 40% of parents felt masking hurt their children. As Politico reported at the time:

A significant percentage of parents whose children wore masks in school during the last year believe it harmed their education, social interactions and mental health, according to a POLITICO-Harvard survey. The poll’s findings come as the Biden administration monitors events in Europe, where BA.2, a subvariant of Omicron, is wreaking havoc, and White House officials warn that masks may be necessary if Covid-19 cases increase in the United States. That would be an incredibly tough sell to parents of school-aged children, according to the survey. More than 4 in 10 believe mask-wearing harmed their children’s overall scholastic experience, compared to 11 percent who said it helped. Nearly half of parents said masks made no difference.

Advertisement

Scientific American noted that masks could harm the speech and language development of infants, and masking impacted how children understood speech. That's on top of the lockdowns, which studies showed were detrimental to the education and development of kids -- especially kids from urban areas.

"Everything about all of this is why everyone hates nepo babies so much," wrote Meghan McCain on X. Another X user said Affleck sounded like everyone's least favorite environmentalist, Greta Thunberg: "This has massive 'Greta' vibes going. She's testifying about something that is completely imaginary and the only thing missing is the 'How dare you!'"

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!