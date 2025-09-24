The Liberal Media Just Dropped the Most Laughable Narrative About the Texas ICE...
Tipsheet

Hillary Clinton Joins Morning Joe and Shows Why Men Are Leaving the Democratic Party in Droves

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | September 24, 2025 4:45 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

If we thought Hillary Clinton would just go away after her 2016 defeat to Donald Trump, we thought wrong. She's back like a bad burrito again, to continue fanning the flames with divisive political rhetoric.

This morning, Clinton went on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" to talk about a bunch of issues, including her belief that White Christian men are damaging the world.

As Rugg points out, her remarks come just two weeks after Charlie Kirk -- a White, Christian man -- was killed for his free speech and his beliefs.

Clinton said, "The idea that you could turn the clock back and try to recreate a world that never was...Dominated by, you know, let's say it, white men of a certain persuasion, a certain religion, a certain point of view, a certain ideology."

She added, "It's just doing such damage to what we should be aiming for."

Just a few days ago, Clinton was defending Jimmy Kimmel saying, "We defend free speech in terrible times." But Clinton's vision for that "more perfect union" includes some pretty nasty restrictions on free speech. Just last fall, Clinton lamented the fact that free speech on social media platforms meant politicians like her "lose control."

"We can look at the state of California, the state of New York, and I think some other states have also taken action," Clinton said, "But we need national action, and sadly, our Congress has been dysfunctional when it comes to addressing these threats to our children."

She also supported civil and criminal penalties for Americans who shared "disinformation" and "propaganda" in an interview with Rachel Maddow. "I think it's important to indict the Russians just as Mueller indicted a lot of Russians who were engaged in direct election interference and boosting Trump back in 2016," Clinton remarked. "But I also think there are Americans who are engaged in this kind of propaganda and whether they should be civilly, or even in some cases, criminally charged, is something that would be a better deterrence."

At the end of July, Pew Research published a poll that shows Republicans enjoy a sizable advantage with voters across almost all demographics, but especially with men ages 18-29 years old (+44) and men ages 30-49 (+15).

We're not sure how Clinton thinks attacking White men and Christians is a strategy that will help her fellow Democrats. 

