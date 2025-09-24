The Liberal Media Just Dropped the Most Laughable Narrative About the Texas ICE...
TPUSA's Andrew Kolvet Isn't Accepting Jimmy Kimmel's Non-Apology

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | September 24, 2025 3:15 PM
Last night, late-night host Jimmy Kimmel returned to his show, following a brief suspension. A tearful Kimmel addressed the issue that got him booted from the airwaves in the first place: his remarks about the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

"This was a sick person who believed that violence was a solution, and it isn’t—ever," Kimmel remarked. He also said, "I don't think what I have to say will make any difference. If you like me you like me, if you don't you don't. It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man. I don't think there's anything funny about it...It was never my intention to blame any specific group. I get why you're upset, if the situations were reversed there's a good chance I would feel the same way. I get a lot of threats on my life too, and I know those type of threats don't come from the people on the right who I know and love as well."

Whatever that was, it was not an apology.

And TPUSA's Andrew Kolvet was not having any of it.

The post includes all of Kolvet's remarks:

Well, an apology for one, Bill. Yeah, you know, I see everything as being connected. This shooting of the ICE facility. Yeah, we don’t know all the details yet. I made some calls before coming on with you and I’m being told that, you know, the thought is this person was attacking ICE. And, you know, our prayers are with anybody who was caught up in this violence. But when somebody like Jimmy Kimmel says that the shooter was — of Charlie was MAGA, what he’s really saying that it’s okay to lie about conservatives, that their lives don’t matter, that his agenda, his political agenda and cultural agenda is more important than the life of my friend who was taken and robbed from us. You see it with Mangione. You see this with Charlie Kirk and I see it with this ICE facility. It’s not okay. And when people like Jimmy Kimmel skirt the truth, when they refuse to take accountability for their actions, then that sends a signal that there is a whole institutional machinery apparatus that is prepared to defend these evil doers and that’s not okay. What we need is I’m sorry, I lied, I was wrong, and I won’t do it again. And my apologies to the Kirk family and Erika Kirk. And that would have been contrition.”

Kolvet continued in a post on X:

He wrote, "Kimmel is an unrepentant liar who tried to blame Charlie’s assassination on the part of the country that just spent the last 2 weeks praying and holding vigils. What he’s really saying is that he still thinks it’s fair game to slander conservatives. He would rather advance his own political and cultural agenda than confront the truth. The truth is that his own side has been fanning the flames of political assassinations for years. The truth is that someone on the left picked up a gun and murdered someone on the right who advocated for peaceful debate."

And concluded, "It’s critical that liars admit they lied. There can be no restoration without that. Anything short of that is a fake and scripted cry line designed to endear him to his fans, not to make right the wrong he committed."

Kolvet also offered Kimmel some helpful advice about how to apologize properly, writing, "Not good enough. Jimmy, it’s simple. Here’s what you need to say: 'I’m sorry for saying the shooter was MAGA. He was not. He was of the left. I apologize to the Kirk family for lying. Please accept my sincere apology. I will do better. I was wrong.'"

It's that easy, Jimmy.

