Keith Olbermann Apologizes to Scott Jennings for 'Misinterpreted' Posts

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | September 23, 2025 4:15 PM
Mark J. Terrill

Earlier, we told you about Keith Olbermann hastily deleting two posts directed at Scott Jennings. Those posts -- coming less than two weeks after the assassination of Charlie Kirk -- received immediate blowback for being threatening.

Jennings himself quoted screenshots of the posts and tagged FBI Director Kash Patel. With the specter of an FBI investigation hanging over his head, Olbermann has apologized for the posts:

Olbermann wrote:

Yesterday I wrote and immediately deleted 2 responses to him about Kimmel because they could be misinterpreted as a threat to anything besides his career. I immediately replaced them with ones specifying what I actually meant. 

I oppose and condemn political violence, and the threat of it. All times are the wrong time to leave even an inadvertent impression of it - but this time is especially wrong  I should've acknowledged the deletion and apologized yesterday. I'm sorry I delayed.

Olbermann was replying to Jennings about late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, who was briefly suspended by ABC following remarks made about Tyler Robinson, the alleged assassin of Charlie Kirk.

This is not the first time Olbermann has been vicious and threatening on social media. Early last year, he posted he hoped President Trump would be assassinated like Abraham Lincoln, then tried to walk it back as some wish that Trump would be convicted and end up in prison. He's also attacked Riley Gaines and other conservatives, often in nasty diatribes.

Hmm: A Lot of Odd Things Happened During Trump's UN Visit Today Matt Vespa
Few bought his excuse last year, and few are buying his apology now.

During the opening of his radio show, Jennings joked that he was "marking myself safe from that nut, Keith Olbermann."

As our own Tom Knighton pointed out earlier, Olbermann has clearly learned nothing from his frequent social media tirades, and we doubt he'll start now.

