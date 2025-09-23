Keith Olbermann Apologizes to Scott Jennings for 'Misinterpreted' Posts

Earlier, we told you about Keith Olbermann hastily deleting two posts directed at Scott Jennings. Those posts -- coming less than two weeks after the assassination of Charlie Kirk -- received immediate blowback for being threatening.

Advertisement

Jennings himself quoted screenshots of the posts and tagged FBI Director Kash Patel. With the specter of an FBI investigation hanging over his head, Olbermann has apologized for the posts:

🚨 BREAKING: Facing potential FBI investigation, Keith Olbermann apologizes to Scott Jennings after vowing, "you're next, motherf***er."



"Yesterday I wrote and immediately deleted 2 responses to him about Kimmel because they could be misinterpreted as a threat to anything… pic.twitter.com/WP8QNNbhmE — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 23, 2025

Olbermann wrote:

Yesterday I wrote and immediately deleted 2 responses to him about Kimmel because they could be misinterpreted as a threat to anything besides his career. I immediately replaced them with ones specifying what I actually meant. I oppose and condemn political violence, and the threat of it. All times are the wrong time to leave even an inadvertent impression of it - but this time is especially wrong I should've acknowledged the deletion and apologized yesterday. I'm sorry I delayed.

Olbermann was replying to Jennings about late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, who was briefly suspended by ABC following remarks made about Tyler Robinson, the alleged assassin of Charlie Kirk.

This is not the first time Olbermann has been vicious and threatening on social media. Early last year, he posted he hoped President Trump would be assassinated like Abraham Lincoln, then tried to walk it back as some wish that Trump would be convicted and end up in prison. He's also attacked Riley Gaines and other conservatives, often in nasty diatribes.

Few bought his excuse last year, and few are buying his apology now.

Why did it take you so long to apologize and clarify this statement?



It's 2PM the following day... you could have clarified this any time in the last 20 hours and you chose not to.



That, to me, speaks more than this apology. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) September 23, 2025

I don’t believe your apology is sincere. Your responses weren’t being misinterpreted. You realized you crossed the line & are doing damage control. You’ve been vile & unrepentant for a while & have not just seen the light. You are ok with political violence & helped foment it. — Aaron (@AaronWesco) September 23, 2025

During the opening of his radio show, Jennings joked that he was "marking myself safe from that nut, Keith Olbermann."

But now that I think about it...am I really? https://t.co/E8maJ6iJLI — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) September 23, 2025

As our own Tom Knighton pointed out earlier, Olbermann has clearly learned nothing from his frequent social media tirades, and we doubt he'll start now.

Editor’s Note: Here at Townhall, we’ve been dealing with real government suppression of free speech for YEARS. Despite the threats and consequences, we refuse to go silent and remain committed to delivering the truth.

Help us fight back against government censorship by joining Townhall VIP today. Use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.