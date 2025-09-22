VIP
A Chance to Lock in the Future
Tipsheet

Despite Past Warnings Schumer and Warren Push Shutdown, Blame GOP As Senate Blocks Continuing Resolution

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | September 22, 2025 12:15 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

It seems we're on the verge of another possible government shutdown. The current fiscal year (FY) ends on September 30 and according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB), "Congress has so far enacted zero of the 12 full-year appropriations bills to fund the government for FY 2026."

On Friday, the Senate blocked a bill that narrowly passed the House by a vote of 217- 212. The bill failed in the Senate after all Democrats, save John Fetterman (D-PA), as well as Republicans Lisa Murkowski (AK) and Rand Paul (KY) voted against it.

The hang-up stems from different priorities of the parties. According to Reuters, Republicans are pushing for an increase in Congressional security -- citing the assassination of Charlie Kirk on September 10 and increasing threats of violence -- while Democrats want to continue premium subsidies for the Affordable Care Act (ACA). The Democrats also have other agenda items they'd like to see. Back on September 9, Rep. Yassamin Ansari (D-AZ) said she was willing to shut down the government unless Democrats were able to defund ICE, calling the federal agency "rogue" and enforcing a "racist mass deportation policy."

Democrats like Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (NY) and Elizabeth Warren (MA) are firmly in the pro-shutdown camp, even as Democrats demand a meeting with President Trump on the issue.

Yesterday, Schumer placed the blame on President Trump and Republicans:

As did Warren.

After the Continuing Resolutions failed, Schumer said, "The theater must end. Let’s sit down and negotiate. … By not negotiating, [Republicans] are causing the shutdown."

In a floor speech, Warren said, "[T]his is our chance to restore health care for millions of people in this country. Right now is our small window of opportunity. The Democrats are ready to go. We want to seize this opportunity. It is only the Republicans who stand in the way."

But not too terribly long ago, both Warren and Schumer were singing different tunes on shutdowns. Warren said passing a CR to "keep the doors open and lights on" was the "bare minimum" government could do.

Schumer warned last September that "average Americans" would suffer before repeating the lie that a government shutdown would threaten Social Security.

Democrats do not have a majority in the House or the Senate, so they do not get much wiggle room when it comes to negotiations. As Warren said, these "hostage tactics" are the "last resort for those who can't win their fights through elections."

What has changed, Democrats?

