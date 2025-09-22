Was Michigan's Secretary of State High When She Approved This License Plate?
Egypt Is in an Uproar After 3,000-Year-Old Gold Bracelet Stolen From Cairo Museum, Melted for Scrap

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | September 22, 2025 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

The Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) is slated to open in Cairo on November 4. The Financial Times hails it as a "must-see destination" boasting "the world’s largest museum devoted to a single civilization...high-tech and visitor-oriented." While some exhibits have been open to visitors since last October, a variety of factors -- from COVID to the war between Israel and Hamas -- have delayed the full opening several times.

Now, the museum has hit another potential setback as its sister museum in Cairo was home to a recent high-profile theft. A 3,000-year-old gold bracelet belonging to Pharaoh Amenemope went missing from the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir Square late last week. Investigators soon made a horrible realization: the priceless artifact was stolen by museum staff and melted for scrap.

Here's more from the New York Post:

Authorities said it was taken from a restoration lab at the museum and then funneled through a chain of dealers before being melted down. The minister said the lab didn’t have security cameras.

Four suspects have been arrested, including a restoration specialist at the museum who confessed to giving the bracelet to an acquaintance who owns a silver shop in Cairo’s Sayyeda Zainab district.

It was allegedly later sold to the owner of a gold workshop for the equivalent of about $3,800.

It was eventually sold for around $4,000 to a worker at another gold workshop, who melted the bracelet down to make other gold jewelry.

Here is a picture of the bracelet in question, as well as the alleged suspects:

This theft has caused major outrage in Egypt. The country's Tourism and Antiquities Minister, Sherif Fathy, blamed the museum's "laxity" for the theft in a televised address. Egyptian human rights lawyer Malek Adly called the crime "an alarm bell" for the government.

Egyptian archaeologist Monica Hanna called for a suspension of "overseas exhibits" because of the theft, as the bracelet was being prepared for a tour in Italy when it was stolen. One of the alleged thieves was the restoration specialist working on preparing the artifact for shipment to Italy. She allegedly gave the bracelet to an acquaintance who owns a silver shop.

On Sunday, a judge ordered the restoration specialist and the acquaintance to remain in detention for an additional 15 days while the investigation continues. That judge also ordered the release of the two remaining suspects if they each posted bail of 10,000 Egyptian pounds ($207), according to the Associated Press.

