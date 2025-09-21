Former Olympian Sharron Davies Forms Union to Protect Women's Sports

President Donald Trump has made great strides in protecting women's and girls' sports. He signed an executive order, "No Men in Women's Sports," in February. The order came after a shocking UN report detailing how 900 women and girls lost medals to "trans-identifying" men in sporting competitions.

In the UK, the nation's highest court ruled earlier this year that there is a fixed definition of the word "woman," and that "trans women" do not meet that definition. This hasn't stopped the Left, both in America and across the pond, from continuing to push a radical trans agenda.

Now, former Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies is joining the fight, forming a women's sports union that will sue athletic governing bodies that discriminate against female athletes:

The former Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies is set to launch a women’s sports union next month that will sue governing bodies that discriminate against female athletes https://t.co/w8JeDOTFdk — The Times and The Sunday Times (@thetimes) September 18, 2025

Here's more from the Telegraph:

The former Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies is set to launch a women’s sports union next month that will sue governing bodies that discriminate against female athletes. She said she was willing to be litigious with sports organisations that failed to protect female recreational sports by allowing trans women to compete. Davies, 62, who has campaigned to keep single-sex sports, announced her plan at a talk to discuss whether women’s sport had been “betrayed”. She argued that sporting bodies had thrown female recreational sport “under the bus” by allowing trans athletes to continue to compete in amateur events while banning them from elite female competitions.

In an interview, Davies pulled no punches.

“This is absolute direct sex discrimination and we need to take it on,” she said. “I’ve got a foundation that’s coming online soon, probably the middle of October. It will absolutely be going after these governing bodies that are not looking after all of our girls and will start to get litigious with them if we have to.”

Davies blamed DEI and "the influence of Stonewall" and blasted the woke people who have cowed others into remaining silent. "They are 20-year-olds with purple hair, making everyone scared stiff of even saying to them, ‘this is not fair’. This has got to stop. We have got to bring common sense back into the boardroom and enable people to make sensible decisions."

A three-time Olympian, Davies won the silver medal at the 1980 Games in Moscow. The Gold was won by East German swimmer Petra Schneider, who later admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs. Davies drew a direct comparison between her experience in the games and "trans" athletes in female sports.

Davies shared the maddening story of an 11-year-old girl who was forced to compete in a co-ed field day because one male student claimed he was a girl, "One of the most heartbreaking emails I received was last summer when this mum wrote to me and said: ‘At my daughter’s primary school the headmaster decided to run co-ed races all sports day because there is an eight-year-old boy that’s decided he wants to be a girl. Not a single little girl won an event all sports day. Her 11-year-old daughter came home in tears, saying: ‘Why am I bothering mummy?’ What message are we giving our little girls?"

This has to stop and Davies will help make sure it does.

