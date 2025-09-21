To Hell With Jimmy Kimmel and Anyone Who Can’t Condemn Murder
This Historic Day
Don’t Try to Tell Me American Leftists Are Different
Honor Charlie Kirk
The Toolbox Dilemma
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 286: How Common Phrases Rooted in the Bible...
Gunman Yells 'Free Palestine' Before Deadly Wedding Shooting in New Hampshire
Charlie Kirk: A Modern Day Martyr
Iran’s Dark Secrets Unveiled: Youth and Resistance Target UN Spotlight
God-Given Rights vs. Government Power: Why Tim Kaine’s Comparison to Iran Is Both...
A Christian Response to the Murder of Charlie Kirk
A Season of Reflection and Renewal: Rosh Hashanah and the Jewish High Holy...
'The Body They May Kill'; Reflections on the Martyrdom of Charlie Kirk
America At a Crossroads After Charlie Kirk: Revival or Ruin?
Tipsheet

Cardinal Dolan Calls Charlie Kirk a 'Modern-Day Saint Paul'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | September 21, 2025 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Richard Drew

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the archbishop of New York, joined Fox & Friends to talk about several things, including the late Charlie Kirk.

Dolan admitted he didn't know much about Kirk before he was assassinated last week in Orem, Utah, saying, "When I heard the tragic news, I said, ‘I wonder who he was.’ And then all of a sudden, this overwhelming, this overwhelming sense of sorrow and kind of renewal.” 

Advertisement

The Cardinal's high praise comes as House Democrats, including AOC (D-NY), voted against a resolution honoring Kirk. AOC claimed Kirk's "rhetoric and beliefs were ignorant and [he] sought to disenfranchise millions of Americans," and Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) said she's "not sure what is honorable” about Kirk's beliefs. Rep. Bennie Johnson also voted against it, saying Kirk's "rhetoric was divisive, disparaging, and too often rooted in grievance." That's rich coming from a Democrat.

Now compare that to Cardinal Dolan's remarks. In addition to hailing Kirk as a "modern-day Saint Paul," Dolan continued, “He's one that knew what Jesus meant when he said, the truth will set you free. And to do it, Now, I understand he was pretty blunt and he was pretty direct. He didn't try to avoid any controversy. He didn't even try to avoid confrontation. The difference is the way, the mode, the style that he did it, always with respect.”

Recommended

Gunman Yells 'Free Palestine' Before Deadly Wedding Shooting in New Hampshire Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

As one commenter replied, "This is a Catholic Cardinal, speaking about an evangelical Protestant. We don’t have to agree on everything to have respect."

The Democrats would do well to remember that.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ CATHOLIC CHURCH CHARLIE KIRK CHRISTIANITY PRO-LIFE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Gunman Yells 'Free Palestine' Before Deadly Wedding Shooting in New Hampshire Sarah Arnold
To Hell With Jimmy Kimmel and Anyone Who Can’t Condemn Murder Derek Hunter
He Claimed 5,000 Meals a Day. Now He’s Guilty of Fraud. Scott McClallen
Abigail Spanberger Was Asked About Men in Women's Bathrooms. Her Answer Was a Trainwreck Matt Vespa
Feds to Michigan Gov. Whitmer: Hands Off the Line 5 Pipeline Scott McClallen
Don’t Try to Tell Me American Leftists Are Different Mark Lewis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Gunman Yells 'Free Palestine' Before Deadly Wedding Shooting in New Hampshire Sarah Arnold
Advertisement