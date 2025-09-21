Cardinal Dolan Calls Charlie Kirk a 'Modern-Day Saint Paul'

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the archbishop of New York, joined Fox & Friends to talk about several things, including the late Charlie Kirk.

Dolan admitted he didn't know much about Kirk before he was assassinated last week in Orem, Utah, saying, "When I heard the tragic news, I said, ‘I wonder who he was.’ And then all of a sudden, this overwhelming, this overwhelming sense of sorrow and kind of renewal.”

🚨 WOW! Cardinal Timothy Dolan: “The more I learned about [Charlie], I thought this guy is a modern-day Saint Paul. He was a missionary, an evangelist, a hero. He's one I think that knew what Jesus meant when he said, ‘The truth will set you free.’” pic.twitter.com/byjI702R8D — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 19, 2025

The Cardinal's high praise comes as House Democrats, including AOC (D-NY), voted against a resolution honoring Kirk. AOC claimed Kirk's "rhetoric and beliefs were ignorant and [he] sought to disenfranchise millions of Americans," and Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) said she's "not sure what is honorable” about Kirk's beliefs. Rep. Bennie Johnson also voted against it, saying Kirk's "rhetoric was divisive, disparaging, and too often rooted in grievance." That's rich coming from a Democrat.

Now compare that to Cardinal Dolan's remarks. In addition to hailing Kirk as a "modern-day Saint Paul," Dolan continued, “He's one that knew what Jesus meant when he said, the truth will set you free. And to do it, Now, I understand he was pretty blunt and he was pretty direct. He didn't try to avoid any controversy. He didn't even try to avoid confrontation. The difference is the way, the mode, the style that he did it, always with respect.”

As one commenter replied, "This is a Catholic Cardinal, speaking about an evangelical Protestant. We don’t have to agree on everything to have respect."

The Democrats would do well to remember that.

