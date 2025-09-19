Milwaukee Public School Teacher Calls Limits On Equity And Gender Lessons ‘Fascism’ In Viral Video

Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) is the largest district in Wisconsin, serving some 67,000 students. According to MPS data, 75% of the students they serve are "economically disadvantaged," and about 80% of students are either Black or Hispanic.

Advertisement

The district is currently failing the students it serves. In a report from Reforming Government, Black students in MPS score at the bottom nationally on standardized reading and math tests:

Milwaukee’s Black students scored last in the nation among big cities tested: Only 5% of 4th graders scored Proficient in reading, and only 5% did in math. To illustrate this calamity, 90% of Black Milwaukee 4th graders were likely to get this question wrong: “Of 698, 699, 700, 701, 702, and 703, which are odd numbers?” 90% of Black Milwaukee 8th graders were likely to get this question wrong: “What is the slope and what is the y-intercept of y = 2x + 3?”

A quick Google search shows MPS spends about $18,000 per student. The state of Wisconsin gives MPS $587.1 million in general aid, about 40% of the district's budget. And that's not to say Wisconsin is doing much better as a whole: 31% of students cannot read on grade level.

MPS also has a graduation rate of 69%.

But that's not what's upsetting to at least one MPS teacher. She's mad she can't teach kids about equity and gender:

Teacher at @MilwaukeeMPS says it’s literally fascism to tell teachers they can’t talk about equity and gender ideology in schools



Why are teachers so desperate to groom kids that they can be another gender and teach white kids that they’re racist oppressors??



What’s happening… pic.twitter.com/X7RoMn5Ih8 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 19, 2025

This is not new for the district. In the spring, the district held a "Pride Week of Action" to honor Pride Month.

EXCLUSIVE: Next week, Milwaukee Public Schools is launching its very first Pride Week of Action, but strangely doesn't seem to want anyone to know about it. We could find no mentions of it anywhere online, including at the District's "Gender and Identity Inclusion" page. pic.twitter.com/S5BBMEV7yC — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) May 27, 2025

In June, the state of Wisconsin announced it would be withholding state funding from MPS because the district failed to meet deadlines for submitting certain financial documents. That includes $16.6 million from last year, and additional funds will be held for this year until MPS submits that paperwork.

Advertisement

MPS recently hired Dr. Brenda Casselius as superintendent. Casselius came from Boston Public Schools, where she was forced to resign (in a "contract buyout") after three years. She drove Boston Public Schools into the ground and the district was recommended for receivership under her watch. In an eye-opening thread, it was clear Casselius wasn't up to the job of running Boston's schools and Minneapolis -- Casselius's hometown -- rejected her to run their district. So it seems the problems plaguing MPS won't stop any time soon.

In the meantime, teachers can go on social media and complain about the supposed "fascism" of not being able to teach gender ideology and equity.

It would be nice if they taught math and reading first.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to dismantle the Department of Education and ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

Help us fight back against Big Government waste and restore power back to the states. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.