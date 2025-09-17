Reporter Apologizes After Making Charlie Kirk Assassin Sound Like Hallmark Movie Character
Graham Platner Fails to Tone Down the Rhetoric As He Calls for Dems to 'Batter' Republicans in Maine

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | September 17, 2025 12:00 PM
Photo from Graham Platner for U.S. Senate

Last week, Townhall reported Graham Platner, the Democratic candidate running to unseat Susan Collins in Maine, had radical Leftist ties to Bernie Sanders and Zohran Mamdani.

In his campaign launch video, Platner said, "I’m not fooled by this fake charade of Collins’ deliberations and moderation. The difference between Susan Collins and (Texas Sen.) Ted Cruz is that at least Ted Cruz is honest about selling us out and not giving a damn."

Now, a week after the assassination of TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk -- and after days of Democrats demanding Republicans "turn down the temperature" on political rhetoric, Platner is back with some pretty violent political rhetoric of his own.

WATCH:

Back on September 10, Platner posted on X, "Horrific news out of Utah. Political Violence is absolutely never acceptable. I'm keeping Charlie Kirk and his family in my thoughts."

He's right - political violence is never acceptable. Yet we can add Platner's latest comments to the growing mountain of evidence that the Democratic Party has no intentions of toning down such rhetoric.

As another X user noted, "Just days after the Charlie Kirk assassination, terrorist sympathizer Graham Platner said he wants to 'trounce Susan Collins' and 'give the Republican Party a battering.' Democrats should really look inward before telling Republicans to turn down the rhetoric."

