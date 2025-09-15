NJ Surgeon Resigns After Allegedly Cheering Charlie Kirk’s Murder; Nurse Who Spoke Out Reinstated

When news broke that TPUSA's Charlie Kirk was assassinated last week, New Jersey nurse Lexi Kuenzle was appalled. According to the New York Post, Kuenzle was at a nurses' station when she heard Kirk had died, and remarked, "Oh, my God! That’s terrible! I love him!”

Kuenzle alleges Dr. Matthew Jung, a surgeon with Englewood Health, replied, “I hate Charlie Kirk. He had it coming. He deserved it."

Kuenzle reported the incident, which she alleges took place in front of other nurses and at least one patient, to management then went home and posted about the encounter on her private Instagram account. In that Instagram post, Kuenzle wrote, "This 'DOCTOR' is a disgrace. Had the audacity to say “I’m glad, he deserved it” in front of a PATIENT/ nursing station in regards to Charlie Kirk being murdered today. You are what’s wrong with the world. Offered to “buy the department lunch” as an apology. You are SICK and I’m not gunna sit back and hear it. Lmk if anyone can get this story to the news because his patients deserve to know what kind of compassion he truly lacks for human life."

She followed up with a post that read, "Yesterday I was pulled into a meeting with HR at my hospital & was suspended pending investigation regarding the incident w/ Dr. Jung. They told me this was just procedure until they investigate further."

Social media picked up on the report.

Kuenzle also joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss the incident:

'MIND BLOWN': New Jersey nurse Lexi Kuenzle tells @foxandfriends she's been suspended indefinitely without pay after calling out a doctor who allegedly "cheered" Charlie Kirk's death.



The doctor was also suspended and is no longer listed on the hospital's website. pic.twitter.com/pfqcztRmYU — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 15, 2025

Kuenzle said she "loved" Charlie Kirk and followed him for years, and said she never had any interaction with Dr. Jung prior to the incident.

Now Dr. Jung has resigned and Kuenzle has been reinstated:

NJ surgeon who ‘cheered’ Charlie Kirk’s murder resigns — as suspended nurse who called him out is reinstated https://t.co/ORtekqgo73 pic.twitter.com/i5mKgxRTqH — New York Post (@nypost) September 15, 2025

Here's more from the New York Post:

A New Jersey surgeon who allegedly “cheered” Charlie Kirk’s murder has resigned — and the nurse who was suspended for calling him out has been reinstated, their hospital said Tuesday. Dr. Matthew Jung of Englewood Health quit following Wednesday’s troubling incident — which went down moments after the news of Kirk’s tragic assassination. “We have accepted the physician’s resignation,” a representative from Englewood Health told The Post.

Englewood Health also denied that Kuenzle was ever suspended without pay, with a rep telling the New York Post, "“The nurse is expected to work her scheduled shifts,” and adding, “The nurse was never fired; was never told she would be fired by Englewood Hospital; and will not miss any pay as part of our review of this matter.”

Kuenzle had filed suit against the hospital in Bergen County Superior Court after the incident, claiming she was wrongfully suspended.

