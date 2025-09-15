The National Guard is Headed to Another Crime Ridden City
Republicans File Resolution to Strip Ilhan Omar of Committee Assignments Over Charlie Kirk Comments

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | September 15, 2025 8:30 PM
Late last week, Ilhan Omar joined Mehdi Hasan to talk about TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated on September 10 at an event in Orem, Utah. During her conversation with Hasan Omar, she smeared Kirk, saying, "He downplayed George Floyd. He opposed Juneteenth," and denied Kirk wanted civil debate. Omar told progressive outlet Zeteo, "There are a lot of people who are talking about him [Kirk] just wanting to have a civil debate. These people are full of s— and it’s important for us to call them out while we feel anger and sadness.”

Now Omar is facing consequences, including removal from committee assignments.

The resolution reads:

Censuring Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and removing her from the Committee on Education and Workforce and the Committee on the Budget.

Whereas Charlie Kirk was a lifelong advocate for freedom of speech, civil political discourse, and the political engagement of youth;

Whereas Charlie Kirk was a man of deep faith, a husband, and a father to two young children;

Whereas on September 10, 2025, Charlie Kirk was assassinated on the campus of Utah Valley University while exercising his First Amendment right to freedom of speech;

Whereas on September 11, 2025, one day after the assassination of Charlie Kirk, Representative Ilhan Omar gave an interview on a Zeteo Town Hall with Mehdi Hasan in which she smeared Charlie Kirk and implied he was to blame for his own murder;

Whereas on September 12, 2025, two days after the assassination of Charlie Kirk, Representative Ilhan Omar reposted a video on X (formerly known as Twitter), which disparaged the character of Charlie Kirk and those mourning his death;

Whereas the video Representative Ilhan Omar reposted on X states “Charlie Kirk is dead, and before the body got cold, the far-Right propped his corpse up as a cudgel for their holy war”;

Whereas the video Representative Ilhan Omar reposted on X further states “Don’t be fooled, these people don’t give a single shit about Charlie Kirk, they are just using his death to further their Christofascist agenda”;

Whereas the video Representative Ilhan Omar reposted on X further states Charlie Kirk “was a reprehensible human being. He enacted his political agenda by preying on weak minded people. He took complex socioeconomic issues and simplified them by pointing fingers at out-groups, demonizing those groups, and siccing his massive following on them”;

Whereas the video Representative Ilhan Omar reposted on X further states Charlie Kirk was a “stochastic terrorist, an adamant transphobe, he denied the genocide happening in Palestine, he believed in the subjugation of women, and in his last dying words he was spewing racist dog whistles”;

Whereas the video Representative Ilhan Omar reposted on X further states “Charlie Kirk was Dr. Frankenstein and his monster shot him through the neck”;

Whereas the video Representative Ilhan Omar reposted on X further blames Charlie Kirk for his own murder;

Whereas clause 1 of rule XXIII of the Rules of the House of Representatives provides, “A Member, Delegate, Resident Commissioner, officer, or employee of the House shall behave ...”

Yesterday, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson said Omar "clearly has no idea what she's talking about," and continued, "She has not followed Charlie. She’s playing into this characterization of him that the left has been advancing. There are people actually celebrating his murder online and that tells you everything you need to know about that side. We’ve got to get — cut through that.”

The move comes after Vice President Vance, filling in on the Charlie Kirk Show, said unity is only possible once we confront the Left's embrace of political violence, noting "people on the left are much likelier to defend and celebrate political violence. This is not a both-sides problem. If both sides have a problem, one side has a much bigger and malignant problem, and that is the truth we must be told."

As of the time of this writing, Axios reported Ilhan Omar's office had not responded to requests for comment on the resolutions.

