Tipsheet

Democrat Kelda Roys Announces Bid for Wisconsin Governor

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | September 15, 2025 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Andy Manis, File

Wisconsin State Senator Kelda Roys is the latest Democrat to throw her hat into the ring in the race to replace outgoing Governor Tony Evers.

Evers announced in July he would not seek reelection in 2026, saying "For five decades, my family has sacrificed to give me the gift of service. They’re my world and I owe it to them to focus on doing all the things we enjoy and love doing together."

Last Tuesday, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley announced he was also running for governor.

Roys posted a campaign launch video on her X page, saying, "We can't afford to wait." 

Perhaps Roys forgot that Donald Trump won Wisconsin last November.

Roys expanded on those thoughts in a subsequent post:

Here's more from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:

When state Sen. Kelda Roys thinks of governors in modern Wisconsin history who have been "transformative and successful in achieving their aims," she thinks of governors who got their start in the Legislature.

"Unfortunately … the examples that we have are really on the Republican side, with Scott Walker and Tommy Thompson," Roys told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

But Roys, who has served a total of eight years in the Legislature, sees Wisconsin approaching a "moment of incredible hope and opportunity" in its state Capitol — one she hopes to harness as the next occupant of the building's East Wing.

The Madison Democrat will make her second run for governor of the Badger State, launching her campaign Sept. 15. She's the fourth candidate to join the Democratic primary following Gov. Tony Evers' announcement that he will retire at the end of his term next year.

In a testament to how ineffective Roys has been, this writer forgot she made a bid for governor in 2018. She ran then on a platform of a $15 minimum wage, "reproductive rights," and student loan forgiveness. She raised $800,000 and finished third in the Democratic Party primary.

Roys joins the aforementioned David Crowley, as well as current Lt. Governor Sara Rodriguez, college student Zachary Roper, and Ryan Strnad, a stadium vendor.

Two Republicans have declared their candidacies: Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann and businessman Bill Berrien. Other names floating around for the Republican primary include Rep. Tom Tiffany, Eric Hovde, former Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch, and Tim Michels, who was the Republican nominee in 2022. 

