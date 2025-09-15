VIP
This Is a Turning Point
Bill Maher Had Some Brutal Words for Those Cheering About Charlie Kirk's Assassination
Quds News Shares, Then Deletes Blurred Image of Hannah Einbinder’s ‘Free Palestine’ Emmy...
UW-River Falls Professor Calls Out Silence After Charlie Kirk’s Murder, Urges Defense of...
UK Rapper Tells Crowd: ‘Rest in Piss, Charlie Kirk’
WaPo Boots Columnist Over Charlie Kirk Social Media Posts
Breaking Ranks: Fetterman Tells Democrats to Dial Back Trump Rhetoric
Campus Audience Laughs As Pro-Life Activist Pauses Campus Event to Announce Kirk Was...
Teacher Suspended After Forcing Kids to Watch Charlie Kirk Assassination Video
Patel Reveals Where Robinson's DNA Was Found and What the Suspect Wrote Before...
Trump, Bessent Tease Big Announcement About TikTok Deal
Trump Calls the Latest Mamdani Endorsement a 'Shocking Development'
VIP
There's a Very Good Reason Ted Cruz Was Seen Painting Over Graffiti Along...
Should the Ghouls Publicly Celebrating Charlie Kirk's Assassination Lose Their Jobs?
Tipsheet

Hollywood Reporter Backtracks After Falsely Claiming Conservatives Blamed 'South Park' for Kirk's Death

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | September 15, 2025 2:00 PM
Townhall Media

Late last week, we told you Comedy Central quietly pulled the "South Park" episode featuring Cartman as a parody of the late TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk from rotation. The episode is still available to those who subscribe to Paramount+. Kirk himself was amused by the episode and leaned into the joke, and our own Matt Vespa said that "South Park" didn't have to pull that episode.

Advertisement

Yesterday, the Hollywood Reporter ran a story that claimed MAGA was blaming that "South Park" episode for the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

The Hollywood Reporter cited the New York Post's reporting, which made the following claim about a statement from Jesse Kelly:

Right-wing radio host Jesse Kelly told his listeners: “’South Park’ thought it was funny to turn Charlie into a cartoon joke. Now his wife is planning a funeral.”

The Wayback Machine at Archive.org has the original New York Post story with the revisions.

Kelly, understandably, objected to this quote and said it was "completely fabricated."

The author of the Hollywood Reporter piece responded.

Recommended

Should the Ghouls Publicly Celebrating Charlie Kirk's Assassination Lose Their Jobs? Guy Benson
Advertisement

Hibberd added the correction at the end of the Hollywood Reporter story, and it reads, "Note: An earlier version of this article cited and linked a major media outlet quoting multiple conservative figures criticizing South Park over Kirk’s killing. The outlet has since deleted these quotes and they were denied as being real on social media."

Questions, however, remain: how did that quote get into the article in the first place? Kelly says it was made up "out of thin air" and that he didn't even agree with the sentiment behind the quote. Most conservatives have followed Kirk's lead in finding the "South Park" episode amusing and none asked for it to be pulled -- that was a decision made by Comedy Central.

For his part, Kelly is satisfied with the correction, replying to Hibber that things are "all good."

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK CONSERVATISM HOLLYWOOD

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Should the Ghouls Publicly Celebrating Charlie Kirk's Assassination Lose Their Jobs? Guy Benson
I Have a Solution to Crime Kurt Schlichter
UW-River Falls Professor Calls Out Silence After Charlie Kirk’s Murder, Urges Defense of Free Speech Amy Curtis
WaPo Boots Columnist Over Charlie Kirk Social Media Posts Dmitri Bolt
The Left's Narrative on Charlie Kirk Imploded Over the Weekend...and They're Crashing Out Matt Vespa
Watch What Happened to This Texas Tech Student Who Was Caught Celebrating Charlie Kirks's Death Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Should the Ghouls Publicly Celebrating Charlie Kirk's Assassination Lose Their Jobs? Guy Benson
Advertisement