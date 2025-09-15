Andrew Kolvet Tells Scott Jennings That TPUSA Is Considering Legal Action Over Smears of Charlie Kirk

Over the past several days, we have seen a deluge of actual misinformation from the Left regarding the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Many news organizations outright lied about things Kirk had said, or claimed his "hateful thoughts" and "hateful words" led to the shooting (as Matthew Dowd did before he was fired from MSNBC).

Advertisement

The Nation labeled Kirk an "unrepentant racist" and other slurs.

Charlie Kirk was an unrepentant racist, transphobe, homophobe, and misogynist who often wrapped his bigotry in Bible verses because there was no other way to pretend that it was morally correct.https://t.co/Qv5TsM8AXy — The Nation (@thenation) September 12, 2025

Even Ilhan Omar smeared Kirk, saying he was someone who once said guns save lives after a school shooting. Charlie was someone who was willing to debate and downplay the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police...Downplay slavery and what black people have gone through in this country by saying Juneteenth should never exist. And I think there are a lot of people who are out there talking about him just wanting to have a civil debate."

Today, Scott Jennings spoke with Andrew Kolvet about these lies and asked if legal action was being considered.

🚨We've all seen the malicious lies and celebrations following Charlie Kirk's assassination.



I asked @TPUSA's @AndrewKsway if the Kirk family is considering any legal action. His response:



"We are seeing it all... We have good lawyers." pic.twitter.com/EWEQE6Y9GB — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) September 15, 2025

Jennings told Kolvet the lies and smears "make [his] blood boil," and Kolvet replied, "We have all of our friends out there on social media sending us all this stuff, so trust me, we are seeing it all."

Kolvet said he's not prepared to "get ahead" of anything, but emphasized that they have "really good lawyers" and that "bad people intentionally lying and maligning" the legacy of Kirk -- who Kolvet calls the "most decent man [he] has ever worked with" -- are dishonest and "gross."

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!